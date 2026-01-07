Kaltounkova the Only Goal Scorer as Sirens Shut Out Sceptres 2-0

On Tuesday, Jan. 6, the Toronto Sceptres hosted the New York Sirens for their second matchup of the season. Although Toronto was the home team, the Sirens showed no hospitality, shutting out the Sceptres 2-0.

Game Recap

The first period was full of good, clean hockey. Neither team took a penalty, and although the Sceptres outshot the Sirens 10-8, no goals were scored.

Two minutes into the second, Casey O’Brien skated up to the net and tried to score, but she was thwarted by Elaine Chuli. Jincy Roese picked up the loose puck at the blue line and took a shot of her own. Kristyna Kaltounkova was in front of the net to tip it in.

Kristyna Kaltounkova, New York Sirens (Photo by Evan Bernstein/The PWHL)

Just one minute after she scored, Kaltounkova was awarded a penalty shot due to Ella Shelton covering the puck in the crease. She skated up to Chuli, but her shot hit the post.

With two minutes left in the game, Chuli started making her way out of the crease, so Toronto could gain the extra attacker. In the Sceptres’ zone, Taylor Girard gained control of the puck. She took a shot towards the net, but Chuli made a brilliant save to deny her the empty net goal.

With seconds remaining, the Sceptres sent the puck around the boards. Kaltounkova outpaced Toronto and picked up the loose puck. She fired it into the empty net to score her second of the game.

With Kaltounkova as the only goal scorer in this game, Kayle Osborne recorded her third shutout of the season.

Next Up

Both the Sceptres and the Sirens have a week-long break. The Sceptres will get back in action on Wednesday, Dec. 14, when they take on the Boston Fleet. The Sirens will head back to the Prudential Center and host the Minnesota Frost on Friday, Dec. 16.