NHL Rumors: Binnington Drama, Mangiapane Timeline, Maple Leafs Eye Big Swing

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the St. Louis Blues are clearing up confusion around a viral goaltending incident, the Edmonton Oilers are facing a tight trade window with Andrew Mangiapane, the Montreal Canadiens are circling a proven playoff winger, and the Toronto Maple Leafs may be weighing a bold prospect-for-star gamble.

Blues Clarify Jordan Binnington Incident

What initially looked like Jordan Binnington refusing to leave the net during the Blues’ loss to the Blackhawks may not be what it seemed. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that the narrative surrounding the incident is misleading. According to LeBrun, the issue wasn’t Binnington ignoring the bench — it was backup Joel Hofer not being ready to enter the game.

Due to the arena’s layout, Hofer wasn’t positioned near the bench and needed time to prepare. By the time he was ready, play had already resumed, preventing the switch. While some fans remain skeptical after seeing Hofer peeking from the tunnel, for now, it appears Binnington’s reputation may have unfairly fueled the controversy.

Andrew Mangiapane Trade Timeline Tightens

The next two to three weeks could determine Andrew Mangiapane’s future with the Oilers. On Oilers Now, Elliotte Friedman told Bob Stauffer that Mangiapane is the player he could most realistically see moved in that window. The timing matters because of the Olympic roster freeze set for early February, which has many teams hesitant to make moves beforehand.

Andrew Mangiapane, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Mangiapane’s situation is different. He’s not an Olympic participant and is viewed more as a cap-related move. Edmonton has reportedly talked with Anaheim, Detroit, Vancouver, and Winnipeg, seeking a depth forward willing to embrace a limited role. If a deal happens, it’s likely soon.

Canadiens Interested in Blake Coleman

The Montreal Canadiens are keeping a close eye on Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman, according to LeBrun. While the Canadiens aren’t rushing into a move after recently acquiring Phillip Danault, Coleman is believed to be high on their list if they decide to add before the trade deadline.

Coleman’s appeal is obvious. He brings physicality, versatility, leadership, and two Stanley Cup rings — elements Montreal lacks. That said, the Canadiens aren’t alone. Coleman is reportedly the Flames player drawing the most interest league-wide. With another year left on his $4.9 million deal and no certainty Calgary will sell, nothing is imminent. Coleman also has no-trade protection, giving him control if discussions become serious.

Maple Leafs Could Dangle Easton Cowan for a Star

Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reports the Maple Leafs may be open to trading top prospect Easton Cowan if it helps land a true star. While Toronto would prefer not to move him, Cowan has been discussed in the past, including last season’s Brayden Schenn talks.

One name to watch is Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson. Contract negotiations between Robertson and Dallas have reportedly been challenging, with the forward seeking north of $12 million annually. Toronto could afford that extension, but the cost would be steep and likely more of an offseason move.

Separately, if Anthony Stolarz returns healthy, he could become a valuable trade chip elsewhere, potentially helping Toronto manage the cap in a larger deal.