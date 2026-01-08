Kraken Gameday Preview: Hosting the Wild for the Last Game of the Homestand

On Thursday, Jan. 8, the Seattle Kraken will host the Minnesota Wild. The Kraken have extended their win streak to four games after they just beat the Boston Bruins 7-4. They’ll look to continue their hot start to 2026 tonight.

The Wild close out a seven-game road trip in Seattle. Their last two games were both against the Los Angeles Kings, and both resulted in losses. So far, they’ve won three of the six on the road and will try to end this game on a high note before they return to Minnesota.

The season series kicked off exactly a month ago, on Dec. 8, in Seattle. The Wild scored three unanswered goals in the final frame to take a 4-1 win. The Kraken will have to win tonight to ensure the Wild don’t win the season series.

Kraken Storylines

Ahead of this game, the Kraken announced they have recalled forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard from the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Molgaard was just named to Denmark’s Olympic team and played in two Kraken games earlier this season, recording one assist. With the Firebirds, he has recorded 18 points in 30 games.

However, there is a significant reason as to why Molgaard was called up. Jordan Eberle was not on the ice for today’s practice while Eeli Tolvanen, who missed Tuesday’s game due to illness, is back in the lineup. Hopefully, there is a status update on Eberle soon, and everything is okay with him. Considering Eberle currently leads the team in points, losing him for a long period of time would be another hard blow to the Kraken this season.

Jaden Schwartz was once again on the ice for practice. However, he was not taking part in line rushes, so he will not be in the lineup for this game. The fact he was in a regular jersey and took part in practice at all are good signs that he is getting close to returning, though.

The player to watch in this game is Kaapo Kakko, who scored two goals and recorded an assist on Tuesday. He is currently on a four-game point streak, recording six points in that span. He has been solid to kick off January; let’s see if that continues.

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 20-14-7

Top Scorers:

Jordan Eberle – 15 goals (G), 13 assists (A), 28 points (P) Chandler Stephenson – 11 G, 16 A, 27 P Matty Beniers – 7 G, 19 A, 26 P Eeli Tolvanen – 7 G, 18 A, 25 P Vince Dunn – 6 G, 17 A, 23 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 12-9-5, 2.82 goals-against average (GAA), .903 save percentage (SV%) Philipp Grubauer – 8-3-1, 2.21 GAA, .926 SV% Matt Murray – 0-2-1, 2.21 GAA, .922 SV%

Minnesota Wild

Season Record: 25-11-8

Top Scorers:

Kirill Kaprizov – 24 G, 25 A, 29 P Matt Boldy – 26 G, 22 A, 48 P Quinn Hughes – 3 G, 32 A, 35 P Marcus Johansson – 12 G, 20 A, 32 P Joel Eriksson Ek – 11 G, 21 A, 32 P

Goalie Stats:

Filip Gustavsson – 14-9-4, 2.48 GAA, .912 SV% Jesper Wallstedt – 11-2-4, 2.30 GAA, .928 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau

Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jordan Eberle, Oscar Fisker Molgaard, Josh Mahura

Injured: Jaden Schwartz, Brandon Montour, Matt Murray, Max McCormick

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Vinnie Hinostroza — Ryan Hartmann — Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm — Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — David Jiricek

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, Matt Kiersted

Injured: Daemon Hunt, Zach Bogosian

Next Up for the Kraken

The Kraken will begin their East Coast road trip on Saturday, Jan. 10, when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes.