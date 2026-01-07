Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Kings – 01/07/26

The San Jose Sharks take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (21-18-3) at KINGS (18-14-9)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSCA, SN

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov

Pavol Regenda — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — Vincent Iorio

Sam Dickinson — Nick Leddy

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Patrick Giles, Michael Misa, Adam Gaudette

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. … Askarov could start after Nedeljkovic made 34 saves against Columbus.

Kings projected lineup

Taylor Ward — Alex Laferriere — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Jeff Malott

Kevin Fiala — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko

Samuel Helenius — Andre Lee

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Jacob Moverare

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Corey Perry

Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Joel Armia (lower body), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Status report

Neither Kopitar nor Armia will play Wednesday after each forward was injured in a 4-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. … Moore is day to day; the forward missed the previous three games because of illness. … Perry, a forward, was designated non-roster playing status Wednesday to attend to an ill family member. … Ward and Lee each was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … The Kings will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Moverare playing his first game since Dec. 2.

