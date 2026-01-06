Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Sharks – 1/6/26

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the San Jose Sharks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (18-16-7) at SHARKS (20-18-3)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dimitri Voronkov– Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Sean Monahan– Danton Heinen
Boone Jenner — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier
Zachary Aston-Reese — Brendan Gaunce — Kent Johnson
Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Dysin Mayo
Injured: Mason Marchment (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (lower body), Miles Wood (lower body)
Status report
Marchment, a forward, reaggravated an injury at the morning skate and is unlikely to play. … Monahan, a center, will return to the lineup after missing four games.
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov
Collin Graf — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Pavol Regenda
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — Vincent Iorio
Sam Dickinson — Nick Leddy
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Patrick Giles, Adam Gaudette
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Status report
Klingberg, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve by the Sharks on Monday, and Giles, a forward, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League. … Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, was injured during a 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday and will not play. … Gaudette, a forward, has been skating in practice but will miss his third straight game.
