Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Sharks – 1/6/26

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the San Jose Sharks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov– Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger — Sean Monahan– Danton Heinen

Boone Jenner — Charlie Coyle — Mathieu Olivier

Zachary Aston-Reese — Brendan Gaunce — Kent Johnson

Zach Werenski — Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Dysin Mayo

Injured: Mason Marchment (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (lower body), Miles Wood (lower body)

Status report

Marchment, a forward, reaggravated an injury at the morning skate and is unlikely to play. … Monahan, a center, will return to the lineup after missing four games.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov

Collin Graf — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Pavol Regenda

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — Vincent Iorio

Sam Dickinson — Nick Leddy

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Patrick Giles, Adam Gaudette

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Status report

Klingberg, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve by the Sharks on Monday, and Giles, a forward, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League. … Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, was injured during a 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday and will not play. … Gaudette, a forward, has been skating in practice but will miss his third straight game.

