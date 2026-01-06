Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Kraken – 1/6/26

The Boston Bruins take on the Seattle Kraken tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (22-18-2) at KRAKEN (19-14-7)
10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE
Bruins projected lineup
Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie
Marat Khusnutdinov — Fraser Minten — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Mikey Eyssimont — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot — Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle)
Status report
The Bruins did not hold a morning skate. Jokiharju, a defenseman, and Jeannot, a forward, practiced in Seattle on Monday and could play. Jokiharju (undisclosed) has been out since Nov. 28; Jeannot since Dec. 23. Boston coach Marco Sturm said each player “look pretty good and pretty close” to returning but did not confirm if either would be available.
Kraken projected lineup
Kaapo Kakko — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau
Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Jared McCann
Ryan Winterton — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Tye Kartye
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken did not hold a morning skate after a 5-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Monday.
