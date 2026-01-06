Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Kraken – 1/6/26

The Boston Bruins take on the Seattle Kraken tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (22-18-2) at KRAKEN (19-14-7)

10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Bruins projected lineup

Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie

Marat Khusnutdinov — Fraser Minten — David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Mikey Eyssimont — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot — Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle)

Status report

The Bruins did not hold a morning skate. Jokiharju, a defenseman, and Jeannot, a forward, practiced in Seattle on Monday and could play. Jokiharju (undisclosed) has been out since Nov. 28; Jeannot since Dec. 23. Boston coach Marco Sturm said each player “look pretty good and pretty close” to returning but did not confirm if either would be available.

Kraken projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau

Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Jared McCann

Ryan Winterton — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Tye Kartye

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken did not hold a morning skate after a 5-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Monday.

