Bruins Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Standings, Trade Whispers, Olympics and More

The upcoming week of Jan. 4-11 is critical for the Boston Bruins as they attempt to climb back into the Atlantic Division playoff picture. Here are the key storylines and schedule for the week.

Playoff Push & Standings Logjam

The Bruins find themselves in a precarious position, sitting well outside of a guaranteed playoff spot in a crowded Atlantic Division. Recent reports highlight a “logjam” in the standings, with Boston fighting to pass surging teams like the Buffalo Sabres. The team has struggled with consistency, recently snapping a six-game winless streak, but the pressure remains high to string together wins during their upcoming homestand.

Trade Market Activity

General Manager Don Sweeney is reportedly active in the trade market. With the trade deadline approaching (March 6), rumors suggest the Bruins are looking for offensive upgrades to bolster their scoring depth. Specifically, reports have linked Boston to Matias Maccelli (Toronto Maple Leafs) as a potential target. Conversely, if the team falls further out of contention, analysts have speculated that Sweeney may be forced to sell assets, with certain forwards rumored as potential trade chips.

Olympic Roster Selections

Six Bruins were recently named to their respective national teams for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha will represent Czechia, while Charlie McAvoy and goaltender Jeremy Swayman were named to Team USA. Defenseman Henri Jokiharju will play for Finland. However, a notable storyline is the “snub” of defenseman Hampus Lindholm from Team Sweden, despite teammate Elias Lindholm making the squad.

The team is managing several injuries on the blue line and up front. Tanner Jeannot (winger) and defensemen Jordan Harris and Henri Jokiharju have been dealing with injuries, forcing the team to rely on depth call-ups from the Providence Bruins like Michael Callahan to fill the gaps.

Bruins Schedule Jan. 6 – 11

Date Opponent Time (ET) Location Broadcast / Notes Tue, Jan. 6 @ Seattle Kraken 10:00 PM Climate Pledge Arena Final game of road trip Thu, Jan. 8 vs. Calgary Flames 7:00 PM TD Garden Start of homestand Sat, Jan. 10 vs. New York Rangers 1:00 PM TD Garden Original Six matchup Sun, Jan. 11 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins 5:00 PM TD Garden Back-to-back weekend set

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.