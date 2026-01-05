3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 5-1 Win Over the Flames

On Monday, Jan. 5, the Seattle Kraken continued their Canadian road trip to take on the Calgary Flames. The Flames took an early lead after Adam Klapka scored just six minutes in. The Kraken managed to tie it up early in the second period, and then after that, it was all Seattle. The Kraken went on to score five unanswered goals between the second and third period, earning them a 5-1 victory in Calgary.

Melanson Nets His First

This game was a milestone one for Jordan Eberle, as he played in his 1,100th NHL game. However, this was not the only milestone achieved last night, as Jacob Melanson scored his first NHL goal.

Just two minutes into the second period, the Kraken had the puck in their zone, but the Flames tried to clear it. Ryan Winterton picked up the loose biscuit at the blue line and skated it back into the zone. He skated up to the net and took a shot. He picked up his own rebound and took another shot, but this time the rebound found Melanson on the other side of him. Dustin Wolf was hugging the left side of the net, so Melanson quickly shot the puck into the wide-open space to score his first NHL goal.

In their recent games, the fourth line has had a significant impact on the team. This was only Melanson’s 11th game of the season, after he was called up in mid-December to assist the forward group. In his last four games, he has recorded a point in each game. This was his first NHL goal, but prior to this, he recorded three assists.

He has been on a hot streak lately, and it will be interesting to see what the Kraken choose to do regarding Melanson, as Jaden Schwartz nears his return to the team. Will he get sent back down to the Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds? Or has he earned his place on the team, and someone else will get sent down instead? Considering his recent performance, it seems he has earned his spot on the NHL roster.

11 Different Players on the Scoresheet

Although the first goal was only thanks to Winterton and Melanson, nine more players put their names on the scoresheet. Not a single player recorded a multi-point game against Calgary, proving that this game was a full team effort.

Shane Wright managed to score a nice birthday goal early into the third period to give the Kraken their first lead of the game. Following him, Vince Dunn scored just four minutes later. Frederick Gaudreau managed to hit the empty net from across the ice, while Matty Beniers quickly followed up 14 seconds later after Wolf entered the crease again. Ben Meyers, Kaapo Kakko, Adam Larsson, Chandler Stephenson, and Jared McCann all recorded an assist.

The Kraken put on a full team effort to make sure they beat the Flames in this game. With another game on Tuesday for the second half of a back-to-back, Seattle will need another effort like this to earn the win.

Grubauer Continues to Shine

Philipp Grubauer was the Kraken’s netminder in this game, and he continues to perform well. The Flames heavily outshot the Kraken, taking 42 shots to Seattle’s 28. Grubauer stopped all but one, earning him a save percentage (SV%) of .976. This is his best SV% of the season so far, which he also recorded on Dec. 22 in Anaheim.

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer makes a save against the Calgary Flames (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

His last four starts have all resulted in a win. Grubauer continues to keep his team in the game, and he saved some huge high-danger chances. Considering his performance as of late, the Kraken might want to consider using him and Joey Daccord as a goalie tandem, so one doesn’t get too exhausted. They have both proven themselves as strong goaltenders, and it’s time for Seattle to put a little more faith in Grubauer.

Kraken Head Back to Seattle

The Kraken will play the second half of a back-to-back on Tuesday, Jan. 6. They’ll return to Climate Pledge Arena to host the Boston Bruins.