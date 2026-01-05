3 Takeaways From Sweden’s Golden Win Over Czechia

Team Sweden beat Team Czechia, 4-2, to win gold. After years of heartbreak, they finally did it.

Special Teams

Two of Sweden’s goals came from the penalty kill and the power play. Sweden, in the first period, spent four more minutes in the penalty box than they should have. The first call was atrocious; Ivar Stenberg got a Czech player’s stick stuck in his visor. In an attempt to pull the stick out of his visor, he grabbed the stick and got called for holding. Sweden killed off the penalty. Later in the period, Sascha Bouemedienne, looking to flip the puck off the glass, accidentally cleared it, and they were given a delay of game penalty.

Sweden was doing a good job killing off the penalty once again, as a pass to Adam Jiricek went wild, and Casper Juustovaara was the first to pick up the loose puck. Vaclav Nestrasil slashed Juustovaara’s stick out of his hands, and Swedish captain Jack Berglund scooped up the puck, dangled around three guys, and proceeded to fight off Jiricek behind the net. Berglund, a big character, used his size to center the puck to Juustovaara, and the first goal of the night was scored short-handed.

SWEDEN STRIKES FIRST 🇸🇪



Casper Juustovaara scores short-handed to make it a 1-0 game!#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/3q0VWu6IN8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 6, 2026

In the second period, the best power play in the tournament went to work. Sweden capitalized on the opportunity presented, and Victor Eklund potted a power-play goal, tucking it in on the short side past Michal Orsulak, making it 2-0.

Sweden’s penalty kill went 4/4, but the short-handed goal by Juustovaara, following the impressive work by Berglund, is what really made the penalty kill so crucial. Eklund’s power-play goal put Czechia out of contention.

Talent vs Hard Work

Sweden was one of the most talented teams coming into the tournament. A top-three pick in Anton Frondell (Chicago Blackhawks), a first-round selection in Bouemedienne (Winnipeg Jets), and Eklund (New York Islanders), another player taken in the first round. The team had 14 other draftees selected in the last two drafts (2024 and 2025). Plus, two projected first-round picks in Stenberg and Viggo Bjorck for the 2026 Draft.

Czechia, however, is a different story. They had three first-round selections on their team in Jiricek (St. Louis Blues), Vaclav Nestrasil (Chicago Blackhawks), and a top-ten pick in Radim Mrtka (Buffalo Sabres). They have 11 other draft picks, significantly fewer than Sweden and other opponents they’ve faced throughout the tournament.

Related: Guide to the 2026 World Junior Championship

Czechia liked their team coming into this tournament, and it’s not hard to see why. They’re big bullies; they’ve out-worked nearly every nation they’ve faced so far. They’re physical; they wear you down. Their forecheck is overwhelming and persistent, as seen with Canada in the semifinals; they struggled the whole game.

However, Sweden came into the game prepared. They weren’t overwhelmed with the forecheck and looked comfortable, always in the right position. The Swedes weren’t afraid to throw the body around either, and met the Czechs with the same tenacity. Not only did Sweden beat them with their talent, but they out-worked them and beat Czechia at their own game.

A Perfect Tournament

Sweden went 7-0 throughout the World Junior Championship. They were front and center the whole way, and the big shootout win against Finland gave them all the confidence they needed to come into the gold medal game against Czechia and dominate them, even with the little scare in the end with goals by Jiricek and Matvej Kubiesa.

The power play, which went 10-for-23, with a 43 percent power-play percentage, led the way for Sweden. Alfons Freij quarterbacking, Bjrock with his strong zone entries, Berglund with his big body in front of the net, Eklund in the corner, and the all-dangerous Frondell on the right side, just waiting to slap a one-timer home. The penalty kill was on point, too, and was one of the main reasons they won.

Sweden poses for a team photo with the first place trophy after defeating Czechia in the final of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship (Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

Sweden prided itself on blocking shots. If you could get the puck through, it then had to go by Love Harenstam. Harenstam was one of the best goalies in the tournament, and he won a couple of the games for Sweden throughout the championship.

They also made the right choice with their captain, Berglund, who showed up huge in the gold medal game, having two points and leading them to victory. Berglund represented Sweden well; he should be proud.

Overall, nearly everything went right for Sweden, and they earned their first gold medal since 2012, and their second in 45 years.