Ducks News & Rumors: East Coast Swing, Olympic Rosters, and Player Updates

The Anaheim Ducks are back in action after the holiday break and ready to get 2026 underway, along with the second half of the season. However, a recent string of losses — six, to be exact — has really put a damper on their hopes of starting the new year strong.

In this edition of News & Rumors, we will be looking at the team’s East Coast swing, the Ducks named to their respective Olympic rosters, and some player updates, including injuries and transactions.

An East Coast Road Trip

The team headed east on Monday, facing the Washington Capitals to start the four-game trip. They were optimistic that a change of scenery could mean revival for the Ducks. However, they fell short 7-4 to the Capitals despite scoring three unanswered goals and making a near comeback.

Goaltending was a huge issue in their first road game of the set. Petr Mrazek let in five-straight goals in the first and second periods and was relieved by Lukas Dostal in the third. The trip’s remaining schedule isn’t easy, either. The Ducks will face former teammate Trevor Zegras and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday; Zegras is on pace for an 80-point season.

They will then head south to play the Carolina Hurricanes, who top the Metropolitan Division with a 25-14-3 record. The Ducks end their road trip in Buffalo to take on the Sabres, who have had a recent uptick in success. They were on a 10-game winning streak before they lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Ducks will have to bring back that dynamic, powerful offense they had at the start of the season, and Dostal and Mrazek will need to shape up and sharpen their goaltending if the team wants to end the trip with a winning record.

Four Ducks Highlight Olympic Rosters

A multitude of Ducks players will be representing their respective countries on, perhaps, the world’s biggest stage. Four players were named to the Olympic men’s ice hockey rosters ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. The aforementioned Dostal and Radko Gudas will be joining Czechia, Leo Carlsson will take the ice with Sweden, and Mikael Granlund will appear in his second Winter Olympics with Finland.

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

These players have all been having solid seasons and are among the best from their countries to play the sport. Dostal has a .887 save percentage this season and averages 3.18 goals against. Gudas is a known enforcer who uses his size and physicality to defend the puck and as Ducks captain, is a veteran who brings leadership and mentorship off the ice, as well.

Carlsson has had a particularly impressive season despite his recent slump. The young forward has 42 points in 41 games in 19:30 of average ice time. Granlund suffered an injury earlier in the season, but in his 24 games played, he has recorded 16 points.

Veteran Ducks forward Frank Vatrano suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s recent game against the Los Angeles Kings. He was placed on injured reserve (IR) and is expected to be out for approximately six weeks. Vatrano had not been performing at a level we’ve seen previously from him. This season, he had just six points in 38 games prior to his injury.

Young forward Nikita Nesterenko was placed on waivers, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. If Nesterenko clears waivers, he will be reassigned to the San Diego Gulls, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate. He had nine points in 27 games. The team also recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the Gulls on an emergency basis. He previously played in Anaheim as the starting goaltender in the absence of Dostal and Mrazek due to injury.

The Ducks will look to earn a much-needed win against the Flyers on Tuesday night, their second game of a back-to-back. Keep your eye on The Hockey Writers for all things Ducks, NHL, and beyond.