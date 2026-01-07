Projected Lineups for Senators vs Mammoth – 01/07/26

The Ottawa Senators take on the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (20-16-5) at MAMMOTH (20-20-3)
9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson — Tim Stutzle — Dylan Cozens
Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Fabian Zetterlund
Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — David Perron
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Leevi Merilainen
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Linus Ullmark
Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)
Status report
Eller made the trip to Utah but will miss his 12th straight game; Senators coach Travis Green said of the forward, “He’s close. Probably could have went today, but we liked our lineup from last game. … We want to stick with it.” … Ottawa recalled Sogaard and loaned goalie Hunter Shepard to Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But
Brandon Tanev — Alexander Kerfoot – Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Kevin Stenlund (undisclosed)
Status report
Stenlund, a forward, will be a game-time decision, one of several, Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said.
