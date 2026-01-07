Projected Lineups for Senators vs Mammoth – 01/07/26

The Ottawa Senators take on the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (20-16-5) at MAMMOTH (20-20-3)

9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson — Tim Stutzle — Dylan Cozens

Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Fabian Zetterlund

Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins — Stephen Halliday — David Perron

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Leevi Merilainen

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Linus Ullmark

Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)

Status report

Eller made the trip to Utah but will miss his 12th straight game; Senators coach Travis Green said of the forward, “He’s close. Probably could have went today, but we liked our lineup from last game. … We want to stick with it.” … Ottawa recalled Sogaard and loaned goalie Hunter Shepard to Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But

Brandon Tanev — Alexander Kerfoot – Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Kevin Stenlund (undisclosed)

Status report

Stenlund, a forward, will be a game-time decision, one of several, Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said.

