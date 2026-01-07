Projected Lineups for Blues vs Blackhaws – 01/07/26

The St. Louis Blues take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (17-18-8) at BLACKHAWKS (17-18-7)

9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich — Brayden Schenn — Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler – Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer

Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel, Mathieu Joseph

Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain) Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

Walker will return after missing 16 games because of an upper-body injury.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Greene — Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen — Oliver Moore — Nick Lardis
Colton Dach — Nick Foligno — Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Sam Lafferty

Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Frank Nazar (face)

Status report

Bedard participated in the Blackhawks’ morning skate Wednesday but will miss his 12th consecutive game.

