Projected Lineups for Blues vs Blackhaws – 01/07/26

The St. Louis Blues take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (17-18-8) at BLACKHAWKS (17-18-7)
9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich — Brayden Schenn — Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler – Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel, Mathieu Joseph
Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain) Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
Walker will return after missing 16 games because of an upper-body injury.
Latest for THW:
- The Decline of Blues’ Jordan Binnington
- Blues’ Standouts of the Week: Binnington, Thomas, and Stenberg
- Blues Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Momentum, Binnington and More
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Greene — Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen — Oliver Moore — Nick Lardis
Colton Dach — Nick Foligno — Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser — Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Sam Lafferty
Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Frank Nazar (face)
Status report
Bedard participated in the Blackhawks’ morning skate Wednesday but will miss his 12th consecutive game.
Latest for THW:
- Blackhawks News & Rumors: Bedard, Del Mastro & World Juniors Updates
- Notable Blackhawks’ Player Stats Midway Through the 2025-26 Season
- NHL Morning Recap – January 5, 2026