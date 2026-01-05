Projected Lineups for Wild vs Kings – 01/05/26

The Minnesota Wild take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (25-10-8) at KINGS (17-14-9)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNW
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm — Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Matt Kierstad
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek
Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Daemon Hunt (lower body)
Status report
Bogosian will not play after the defenseman took a shot to the foot in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings on Saturday. … Faber is expected to play after not participating in the Wild’s morning skate on Monday. … Gustavsson will start in goal after Wallstedt made 35 saves on Saturday. … Hunt, a defenseman, could rejoin the team for their game at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. … Jiricek, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday.
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia
Kevin Fiala — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott — Samuel Helenius — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Trevor Moore (illness)
Status report
Moore, a forward, will miss his third straight game for the Kings.
