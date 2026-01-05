Projected Lineups for Wild vs Kings – 01/05/26

The Minnesota Wild take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (25-10-8) at KINGS (17-14-9)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNW

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm — Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — Matt Kierstad

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek

Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Daemon Hunt (lower body)

Status report

Bogosian will not play after the defenseman took a shot to the foot in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings on Saturday. … Faber is expected to play after not participating in the Wild’s morning skate on Monday. … Gustavsson will start in goal after Wallstedt made 35 saves on Saturday. … Hunt, a defenseman, could rejoin the team for their game at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. … Jiricek, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia

Kevin Fiala — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko

Jeff Malott — Samuel Helenius — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Trevor Moore (illness)

Status report

Moore, a forward, will miss his third straight game for the Kings.

