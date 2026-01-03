Projected Lineups for Wild vs Kings – 01/03/26

The Minnesota Wild take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (25-10-7) at KINGS (16-14-9)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNW

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm — Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, Matt Kierstad

Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower body)

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 5-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … Wallstedt could start after Gustavsson made 26 saves at Anaheim.

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia

Kevin Fiala — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko

Jeff Malott — Samuel Helenius — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Trevor Moore (illness)

Status report

Moore, a forward, will miss his second straight game because of illness.

