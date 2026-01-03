Projected Lineups for Wild vs Kings – 01/03/26

The Minnesota Wild take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (25-10-7) at KINGS (16-14-9)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNW
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Danila Yurov — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm — Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, Matt Kierstad
Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower body)
Status report
The Wild did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 5-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … Wallstedt could start after Gustavsson made 26 saves at Anaheim.
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia
Kevin Fiala — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott — Samuel Helenius — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Trevor Moore (illness)
Status report
Moore, a forward, will miss his second straight game because of illness.
