NHL Rumours: Senators Coaching, Sabres and Wild Buying & Reimer Return

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, we look at the Ottawa Senators’ coaching staff and general manager Steve Staios going to bat for them. Next, we look at two teams shaping up to be buyers at the trade deadline. Finally, James Reimer could be called upon for an NHL return after a strong performance in the Spengler Cup.

Travis Green & Coaching Staff Safe in Ottawa

During a mid-season press conference, Staios stated that he has full confidence in his coaching staff, led by Travis Green.

While there haven’t been many reports suggesting Green or any other coaches could be on the hot seat, the Senators aren’t playing as well as they had hoped up to this point. While goaltending has been the major concern, yet again, the penalty kill has been just as brutal.

Not only did Staios say that their jobs are safe, but he went on to praise them as one of the hardest-working groups he had ever worked with, and that they are some of the best in the business.

Sabres Enter Buyers Market, Wild Still Hunting

On the verge of a franchise record-setting 11th straight win, the Buffalo Sabres have brought what was shaping up to be yet another miserable season to a point of true playoff contention.

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen has been around the team long enough to know what kind of assets he has to work with, and as the Sabres sit in a playoff spot, they could become true buyers for the first time in many years.

Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) before a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

They have one wrinkle in that, with Alex Tuch still being an upcoming free agent and coveted by any team. Jeff Marek reports that the goal is to still get him signed, which might look similar to Adrian Kempe’s deal, which was an eight-year deal worth $10.6 million annually. Whether they can re-sign Tuch or are forced to move him, their other deals over the next five weeks before the Olympics may have a buyer’s mentality.

The Wild, unsurprisingly, are ready to make a big splash again. Bill Guerin wasn’t shy to pull the trigger on the Quinn Hughes deal to solve a roster issue, and with the need for an upgrade at center, watch the Wild for a deal for a player like Ryan O’Reilly, Nazem Kadri, or another top-line center.

Teams Keeping Eye on James Reimer

After two good showings in the Spengler Cup, Reimer is reportedly getting some recognition, and teams are considering bringing him into their crease for depth.

Elliotte Friedman spoke on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, and said teams want to have conversations with him, see where his mindset is at, and if there is a potential match to be made.

Reimer started the year on a professional tryout with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and at one point, it appeared he could go back to them after being released. That didn’t happen, but teams in a position to be a true contender could be an attractive landing spot for Reimer.

Familiar teams like the Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes could be in the market for a goaltender like Reimer, while the Senators could reach out, too, with the absence of Linus Ullmark.