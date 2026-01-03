Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Canucks – 01/03/26

The Boston Bruins take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (21-18-2) at CANUCKS (16-20-4)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Marat Khusnutdinov — Fraser Minten — David Pastrnak
Mikey Eyssimont — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Jonathan Aspirot
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed)
Status report
Jeannot, a forward who has missed three games, has been skating with the Bruins this week and shed his noncontact jersey for the first time during practice Friday, but remains day to day and won’t play against the Canucks. … Jokiharju, a defenseman who has missed 15 games, is also skating and is getting closer to a return but won’t play Saturday.
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Linus Karlsson
Evander Kane — Max Sasson — Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor — David Kampf — Kiefer Sherwood
Liam Ohgren — Aatu Raty — Nils Hoglander
Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium — Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: P.O Joseph, Arshdeep Bains
Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate Saturday, but Lankinen is expected to start after Demko made 25 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Friday. … Pettersson will be back in the lineup for Joseph, a defenseman who took his spot against Seattle.
