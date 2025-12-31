Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Oilers – 12/31/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (20-18-2) at OILERS (20-14-6)

9:30 p.m. ET; SNO, SNW, SNP, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Alexander Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Marat Khusnutdinov — Fraser Minten — David Pastrnak

Michael Eyssimont — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Jonathan Aspirot

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Jeffrey Viel

Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed)

Status report

The Bruins will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Andrew Mangiapane

Mattias Janmark — Jack Roslovic — Matthew Savoi

Max Jones — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula

Spencer Stastney — Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Riley Stillman

Injured: Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

After being scratched for a 5-1 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Mangiapane re-enters the lineup in the Oilers top six, bumping Savoie down a line. … Lazar, a forward, comes out of the lineup … Regula will return after being scratched Monday, taking the place of Stillman, a defenseman.

