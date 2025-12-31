Bruins Need to Address the Backup Goalie Situation

The Boston Bruins are in the middle of a skid that has seen them fall to seventh place in the Atlantic Division. Many factors went into the Bruins’ struggles this season, but the one glaring concern is their backup goalie situation.

Bruins Need Goaltending Depth

The good news is that when Bruins general manager Don Sweeney acquired Joonas Korpisalo in the Linus Ullmark trade, the first-round draft pick turned into Dean Letourneau. Letourneau has blossomed in his second season at Boston College, and the future is bright for the team’s goaltending.

As for the current roster, Korpisalo is on pace to have the worst statistical season of his career. His worst season was in 2023-24 with the Ottawa Senators, when he had a 3.27 goals-against average, a .890 save percentage, and the second-worst goals saved above expected (-16.1). This season, his goals-against average is the highest of his career at 3.60, and his save percentage is the worst at .882.

Even though Jeremy Swayman is the clear-cut starter, having a reliable backup to give him rest is crucial, especially in the event the Bruins clinch a playoff berth. With Korpisalo’s results this season, is it time to explore other options?

What the Bruins Can Do

Up to now, management should have given their young goalies a shot. It’s been a tough pill to swallow seeing former Bruin Brandon Bussi having success with the Carolina Hurricanes. Granted, the Hurricanes’ defensive system in front of him is a vast improvement over Boston’s, but he’s performed well overall. He is 13-1-1 through his first 15 games, earning high praise from his teammates.

“He’s been great. He keeps giving us a chance to win hockey games. That’s all you can ask from a goalie. It’s been a great ride… He’s been really calm and collected in the big moments,” Sebastian Aho told reporters after Bussi’s overtime win against the New York Rangers on Dec. 29.

Still, the Bruins have two goalies with their American Hockey League affiliate, Providence Bruins, who are also performing well. Michael DiPietro and Simon Zajicek have had solid seasons.

Washington Capitals forward Bogdan Trineyev loses control of the puck in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Many have been wondering if DiPietro would take that next step. Last season, he had a 2.05 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. What’s more encouraging is this season his goals-against average sits at 1.97 and his save percentage at .933. In three fewer games, Zajicek has a 1.93 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage.

Both goalies have been a big reason why Providence ranks second in the Atlantic Division. With those results, it’s easy to wonder why one of them hasn’t been called up to help the NHL roster. Korpisalo has a cap hit of $3 million, so it would be a bold and unlikely move to bury him in Providence to call someone up, and the team would likely have to retain salary if they tried to move him.

The Bruins are still in the playoff race. Putting that pressure on a young goalie isn’t ideal, but at some point, something has to give.

Swayman Needs Help

There’s still time for Korpisalo to turn his season around. But if the team’s backup goalies continue to struggle, changes will have to be made. Swayman has given the team a chance to win when he is in the crease, but the Bruins are not winning consistently without him.