Team USA Leaving Stars’ Jason Robertson Off Olympic Roster Would Be a Massive Mistake

It’s now known that Team USA will announce their Olympic roster on the morning of Friday, Jan. 2. However, it may differ from what many American fans are expecting — or hoping for.

Jason Robertson Snubbed?

A recent report from DLLS Sports writer Sean Shapiro explained: “The feeling from talking to some Stars people is that Jason Robertson is still on the outside of the USA Olympic roster.”

22 skaters are expected to be named. If Robertson is ommitted, assuming they go with the standard 14 forwards and 8 defensemen, that would mean Team USA brass believes 14 forwards are more valuable to the team than the Dallas Stars‘ standout.

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It takes a quick 30-second Google search to find out that only one American player has more points than Robertson’s 45 (Matt Boldy, 47). So, why could this even be a question?

Is it a lack of even strength production? Nope. His 14 even strength goals are a top-five mark among American skaters. Power play struggles? No American has more than Robertson’s nine power play goals. He’s tied for third in power play assists, too (11).

Lack of a two-way game, maybe? Nope. His plus-13 rating is second among U.S. forwards, only trailing Boldy (+17). Per Hockeystats.com, Robertson ranks in the 80th percentile defensively.

Does Jason Robertson smell bad? Is he secretly a jerk? Does he kick puppies? There has to be something happening here because this defies all logic and reason. https://t.co/XnoSSKvC2e — Adam Gretz (@AGretz) December 30, 2025

If Robertson is left off, here are the only three reasons that would happen:

#1 – Lack of “Grit” – Because “grit” worked so well for the U.S. when the line of Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck and Brock Nelson got completely caved in during the 4 Nations Championship Game, while 40-goal scorer Kyle Connor sat in the press box.

#2 – Lack of Speed – While Robertson isn’t in the speed category with the likes of Connor McDavid, Quinn Hughes, etc…there’s a misconception that he can’t keep up with the pace of these intense games. Per NHL EDGE, his max skating speed of 22.51 miles per hour (MPH) is in the 74th percentile among NHL forwards. He has 17 goals in his last 49 Stanley Cup playoff games — a certainly respectable pace. There’s no reason for Team USA brass to overthink it. His numbers clearly show he’s better than almost every skater on the roster.

#3 – Personal Vendetta – Maybe there’s some behind the scenes reason that nobody knows about. While that’s the least likely, it’s at least worth mentioning that USA general manager (GM) Bill Guerin is also GM of the Minnesota Wild, who are division rivals with Robertson’s Stars and sit just three points behind them in the standings. There’s almost certainly no correlation; that would be malpractice. But it’s worth mentioning nonetheless.

If USA keeps Jason Robertson (on pace for 48 goals and 95 points) at home, who will they take instead? pic.twitter.com/1yd8nYRBqo — JFresh 🎄 (@JFreshHockey) December 30, 2025

If Robertson is left off — if it’s anything like Mark Schiefele getting left off Canada’s 4 Nations roster — he’s only going to be better in the remaining few months. It could be a blessing in disguise for Stars fans.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first instance of superstars getting unfairly ommitted from international rosters. Team Canada fans are worked up after it was announced that Connor Bedard did not make their squad.

What do you think — should Robertson make Team USA!?

