Switzerland Hangs On to Beat Slovakia 3-2 in 2026 World Juniors

Day six of the 2026 World Junior Championship on New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 31, was back to a four-game slate. The first game was between Switzerland and Slovakia, both teams looked for their second win of the tournament and to lock up the third-place spot in their group.

Related: 2026 World Juniors Day 6 Preview: Big Matchups Headline Final Day of Group Play

Elijah Neuenschwander was in the net for Switzerland, while Michal Prádel was in the net for Slovakia. The game started out pretty even until Switzerland got on the scoreboard first with a power play goal. They added to it in the second period, and although Slovakia got on the board in the third period, Switzerland took the win 3-2.

Game Recap

The game was fairly even throughout the first period until Slovakia took a double minor penalty for high-sticking. Switzerland scored twice on their power play, with the first goal from Loris Wey. Jamiro Reber and Ludvig Johnson assisted him to make it 1-0.

Just 22 seconds later, Switzerland scored their second power-play goal; this time, it was Mike Aeschlimann who tallied the goal. Daniil Ustinkov and Leon Muggli assisted him to make it 2-0. That was the final goal of the first period, and Switzerland took the lead into the second.

There was just one goal in the second period, and it was scored by Kevin Haas for Switzerland. Kimi Koerbler and Gian Meier assisted him, which extended their lead to 3-0. Switzerland took the lead into the final period.

Slovakia got on the board first in the third period with a goal by Adam Nemec. Tomáš Chrenko and Luka Radivojevič assisted him that pulled their team within two. They added one more in the final minute from Radivojevič that got them within one goal. Nemec and Chrenko assisted him to make it 3-2. That was the final goal of the game, and Switzerland took the win 3-2.

This was the final preliminary round game for both teams, but they will both be back in action on Friday, Jan. 2. The times and opponents for their next games will be decided after the rest of the preliminary round is finished at the end of the day, Wednesday, Dec. 31.