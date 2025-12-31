Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Flames – 12/31/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (20-11-7) at FLAMES (17-18-4)
9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Nikita Grebenkin
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Garnet Hathaway, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 6-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. … Ersson is expected to start after Vladar made 32 saves at Vancouver.
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Connor Zary
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Justin Kirkland
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
The Flames will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Monday.
