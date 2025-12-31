Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Flames – 12/31/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (20-11-7) at FLAMES (17-18-4)

9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Nikita Grebenkin

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Garnet Hathaway, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 6-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. … Ersson is expected to start after Vladar made 32 saves at Vancouver.

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Connor Zary

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Justin Kirkland

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flames will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Monday.

