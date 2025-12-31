Projected Lineups for Blues vs Avalanche – 12/31/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (15-17-8) at AVALANCHE (29-2-7)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT

Blues projected lineup

Jonatan Berggren — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Jimmy Snuggerud

Otto Stenberg– Dalibor Dvorsky — Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Robby Fabbri

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

The Blues held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Berggren, a healthy scratch for a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, will return to the lineup replacing Joseph, a forward.

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

