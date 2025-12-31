Projected Lineups for Blues vs Avalanche – 12/31/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (15-17-8) at AVALANCHE (29-2-7)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT
Blues projected lineup
Jonatan Berggren — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg– Dalibor Dvorsky — Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Robby Fabbri
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Logan Mailloux
Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
The Blues held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Berggren, a healthy scratch for a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, will return to the lineup replacing Joseph, a forward.
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
