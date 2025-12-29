Projected Lineups for Kings vs Avalanche – 12/29/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (16-12-9) at AVALANCHE (28-2-7)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, ALT
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko
Joel Armia — Samuel Helenius — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body)
Status report
The Kings held an optional morning skate. Coach Hillier said he expects to stick with the same lineup from their 6-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. … Kuemper, a goalie, practiced Sunday but didn’t travel with the team and will miss his sixth straight game.
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Victor Olofsson — Ross Colton — Gavin Brindley
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
The Avalanche held an optional morning skate.
