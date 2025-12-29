Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Bruins – 12/29/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (19-14-4) at BLUES (15-16-8)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Josh Doan

Noah Ostlund — Josh Norris — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway — Josh Dunne — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power — Michael Kesselring

Bowen Byram — Zach Metsa

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Isak Rosen, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Dahlin will return after missing one game; he remained in Sweden after the holiday break to be with his fiancee, who had a heart transplant during the summer. … Zucker, a forward, participated in the morning skate but will not play.

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Otto Stenberg — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Robby Fabbri — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jimmy Snuggerud

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Mathieu Joseph

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

Suter, a forward, will be reevaluated in four weeks after being injured in the third period of a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … Berggren, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time since being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 16. … Fabbri and Joseph, each a forward, will play after being healthy scratched on Saturday.

