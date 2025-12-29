Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Bruins – 12/29/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (19-14-4) at BLUES (15-16-8)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Josh Doan
Noah Ostlund — Josh Norris — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Josh Dunne — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Michael Kesselring
Bowen Byram — Zach Metsa
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Isak Rosen, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Dahlin will return after missing one game; he remained in Sweden after the holiday break to be with his fiancee, who had a heart transplant during the summer. … Zucker, a forward, participated in the morning skate but will not play.
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Otto Stenberg — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Robby Fabbri — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jimmy Snuggerud
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Mathieu Joseph
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
Suter, a forward, will be reevaluated in four weeks after being injured in the third period of a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … Berggren, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time since being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 16. … Fabbri and Joseph, each a forward, will play after being healthy scratched on Saturday.
