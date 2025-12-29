Blues Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Kyrou, Snuggerud and More

The St. Louis Blues enter the final week of 2025 at a critical juncture in their season, balancing the return of key offensive weapons against a precarious position in the Central Division standings. Here are the key Blues storylines and the upcoming schedule for the week of Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

Major Returns to the Lineup

The most immediate positive news is the return of top-six forwards Jordan Kyrou (lower-body) and Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist surgery). Both returned to action immediately following the Christmas break (Dec. 27 vs. the Nashville Predators). Their absence was felt acutely in the scoring department, and their reintegration is viewed as essential for a team desperately needing offensive creativity.

Playoff Push Urgency

The Blues find themselves in a “do-or-die” stretch. As of late December, they are hovering around the .500 mark (15-16-8 record) and sit outside the playoff picture. Head coach Jim Montgomery and players have publicly acknowledged that the next month of hockey will effectively determine if they are buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

The Injury Bug Persists

While Kyrou and Snuggerud are back, the roster is not fully healthy. Forward Dylan Holloway recently suffered a high ankle sprain in practice (Dec. 14) and is expected to miss roughly six weeks. Additionally, depth forwards Nick Bjugstad and Nathan Walker remain sidelined with upper-body injuries, testing the team’s depth.

Defensive Consistency

The team continues to struggle with keeping the puck out of their net, ranking near the bottom of the league in goals against. The team is looking for goaltender Joel Hofer (who has seen increased starts) and the defensive core led by Justin Faulk and Colton Parayko to tighten up structurally as they face high-powered offenses like the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights this week.

Blues Schedule Dec 28 – Jan 3

Date Time (CT) Opponent Location Mon, Dec 29 7:00 PM Buffalo Sabres Enterprise Center Wed, Dec 31 8:00 PM Colorado Avalanche Ball Arena Fri, Jan 2 2:00 PM Vegas Golden Knights Enterprise Center Sat, Jan 3 3:00 PM Montreal Canadiens Enterprise Center

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.