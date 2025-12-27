Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Sabres – 12/27/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (20-17-1) at SABRES (18-14-4)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Mikey Eyssimont — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic
Alex Steeves — Sean Kuraly — Marat Khusnutdinov
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei — Vladislav Kolyachonok
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Victor Soderstrom, Jeffrey Viel
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body)
Status report
The Bruins held brief optional off-ice workouts after the weather in Boston delayed their travel to Buffalo. … Jeannot, a forward, will not play after he was injured in a 6-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday; coach Marco Sturm had yet to decide who would replace Jeannot in the lineup.
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Josh Doan
Noah Ostlund — Josh Norris — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Josh Dunne — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Bowen Byram
Owen Power — Michael Kesselring
Jacob Bryson — Zach Metsa
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Isak Rosen, Rasmus Dahlin
Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Dahlin will not play; the defenseman attended to his fiancee, who had a heart transplant during the summer, in Sweden during the holiday break. Dahlin is expected to be back for an upcoming three-game road trip, which begins at the St. Louis Blues on Monday. … Zucker skated with the team for the first time since the forward was injured Dec. 8; he said he does not have a target date for his return.
