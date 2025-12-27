Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Hurricanes – 12/27/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (22-13-3) at HURRICANES (22-11-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSO
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — John Leonard
Mason Appleton — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson
Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Logan Stankoven
Nikolaj Ehlers — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller — Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Frederik Andersen, Mike Reilly
Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Jordan Martinook (lower body)
Status report
Miller will be a game-time decision after blocking a shot in a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday; he did not participate in the Hurricanes’ morning skate Saturday.
