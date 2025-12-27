Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Hurricanes – 12/27/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSO

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — John Leonard

Mason Appleton — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson

Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson — Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Logan Stankoven

Nikolaj Ehlers — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

Alexander Nikishin — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller — Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Frederik Andersen, Mike Reilly

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Jordan Martinook (lower body)

Status report

Miller will be a game-time decision after blocking a shot in a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday; he did not participate in the Hurricanes’ morning skate Saturday.

