Panthers Complete Comeback Again Against Hurricanes, Winning 5-2

The Carolina Hurricanes hosted the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night (Dec. 23) for one last game before the Winter Break. These two teams met on Dec. 19, when the Panthers came back to win in a shootout. Both teams entered this game looking for a win. The Hurricanes lost the previous two games, while the Panthers lost their last game to the St. Louis Blues. After the final horn, the Panthers defeated the Hurricanes 5-2.

Game Recap

The Hurricanes got the scoring started in the first period, as Eric Robinson scored his eighth of the season. It came just a tad over four minutes into the game as Joel Nystrom, in his first game back following his call-up, got the passing started between him, Robinson, and Sebastian Aho. Aho was able to stay onside and found Robinson, who was trailing him. Robinson, with a hard wrist shot, got it past Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 1-0 for the Hurricanes.

Both teams brought the physicality, following how their last meeting went in Sunrise, FL. The Hurricanes out-hit the Panthers 15-12. After the first 20 minutes of the game, it was 1-0 for the Hurricanes, while outshooting the Panthers 7-3.

The second period saw the Hurricanes double their lead. Andrei Svechnikov, 1:58 into the middle frame, made it a 2-0 game after getting out of the penalty box and scoring on a breakaway. Jordan Staal stretched the puck to Svechnikov for his sixth assist of the season, giving him a three-game point streak. The Hurricanes held the Panthers to four shots in the second period, while having 10 of their own. After 40 minutes, it was 2-0 Hurricanes, outshooting the Panthers 16-8 through two periods.

The third period saw the Panthers score five unanswered goals to complete the comeback win. Niko Mikkola broke the Frederik Andersen shutout, 3:53 into the final frame. Less than three minutes later, Luke Kunin got the rebound, following a bad clear by the Hurricanes, to tie the game 2-2. Forty-three seconds later, Anton Lundell gave the Panthers their first lead of the game. The visitors scored three goals in less than four minutes to go from down 2-0 to up 3-2.

Sam Bennett, almost three minutes later, made it a 4-2 game after the puck took a weird bounce off the stanchion. He was able to get the puck, spin, and shoot it past Andersen. The final Panthers goal came on the power play as Seth Jones made it a 5-2 game, completing the five-goal run for the visitors.

The Hurricanes fall to 22-11-3 on the season, following the loss. They are first in the Eastern Conference going into the Winter Break. The Panthers are back in the win column and are now 20-14-2. They take a 2-0 regular-season series lead against the Hurricanes after coming back twice in the last five days.