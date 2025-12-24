Rangers Score 5 Unanswered Goals in 7-3 Rout Over Capitals  

The New York Rangers traveled to Capital One Arena and secured a 7-3 blowout win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was a back-and-forth affair with a 3-2 Capitals lead through 40 minutes, and the Rangers scored early (and often) in the final period to pick up the road victory.

Game Recap

New York’s Taylor Raddysh ended the sleepy and slow start in downtown Washington, D.C., with his sixth goal of the season with 5:03 left on the first-period clock to give New York a 1-0 advantage. The five-year NHL veteran finished off a brilliant centering feed from Jonny Brodzinski by sliding the puck past a helpless Logan Thompson. Despite a 6-5 shot advantage in the opening period, Washington trailed by a goal on the scoreboard after 20 minutes.

Washington’s offense arrived in the second period with a three-goal outburst that swung momentum in the Capitals’ favor after 40 minutes. John Carlson tied the game 23 seconds into the second period on a wrist shot that sailed past Igor Shesterkin’s outstretched blocker and into the left side of the net.

Dylan Strome’s go-ahead, power-play goal was initially waved off following a spectacular Shesterkin glove save. Upon further review, it was determined that the Rangers goalie’s glove completely crossed the goal line, with the puck inside the webbing, leading to a reversal on the ice and a 2-1 Washington lead. Take a look for yourself – does this puck completely cross the line?

New York’s Will Cuylle tied the game at two near the midway point of regulation. The 2020 draft second-round pick scored on a cross-ice pass in front of the crease from Vincent Trocheck right through the middle of Washington’s penalty kill coverage.

Capitals fans weren’t disappointed long, celebrating 57 seconds later after Sonny Milano’s shot left a perfect rebound for Aliaksei Protas to slam into the back of the net for a 3-2 Washington lead. The remaining eight minutes featured several chances, but the Capitals maintained their single-goal advantage after 40 minutes.

Midway through the third period, the contest flipped on its head as the Rangers seized control. Raddysh fired a seeing-eye backhander past the elbow of Thompson and into the net to tie the game at three. Less than a minute later, Alexis Lafreniere deflected Artemi Panarin’s point shot behind Washington’s netminder for a 4-3 Rangers lead. Four minutes later, Trocheck scored on a rebound to give New York a 5-3 lead after Thompson failed to secure a rebound before the 32-year-old Rangers forward jumped on the opportunity to double New York’s advantage.

Washington head coach Spencer Carbery pulled the netminder with four minutes remaining in regulation, but that only allowed an empty-net goal for Panarin and a 6-3 Rangers lead with 2:16 remaining. Trocheck added his second of the period just 25 seconds later for a 7-3 final score.

New York scored five unanswered goals to claim the win, which is the Rangers’ fourth third-period comeback victory of the 2025-26 season. New York trails only four NHL teams in that category this season. The Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights are tied for the league lead with six comeback wins in the final frame, while the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers have secured five come-from-behind victories this season.

The Rangers improve to 19-16-4 with the win, vaulting them upwards in a jam-packed Metropolitan Division. Washington’s record falls to 19-13-5.

Up Next

Washington hits the road for a pair of road contests, starting on Saturday night (Dec. 27) against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. New York will return home for the holidays before a short road trip to visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday evening.

The Capitals and Rangers return to Capital One Arena for an afternoon rematch in eight days (Dec. 31). The teams will finish off the season series at Madison Square Garden on April 5.