Kraken’s Berkly Catton Activated Off IR

Ahead of their Tuesday, Dec. 23 game against the Los Angeles Kings, the Seattle Kraken announced they have activated forward Berkly Catton off of injured reserve (IR).

The #SeaKraken have activated forward Berkly Catton from IR. pic.twitter.com/KDVSWxZGmO — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) December 24, 2025

This season marks the 19-year-old’s rookie NHL season. He has played 21 games so far and has recorded five assists. He is still seeking his first NHL goal. Catton even recorded his first assist in his first game on Oct. 20 against the Philadelphia Flyers. He last played on Dec. 6 against the Detroit Red Wings, where he sustained an upper-body injury.

Since he has joined the team, Catton has flexed between the top six and bottom six forward groupings. Now that Mason Marchment was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets and with Jared McCann and Jaden Schwartz still injured, Catton will have ample opportunity to prove he deserves a spot in the top six.

It seems likely that the Kraken will keep the top grouping of Kaapo Kakko, Matty Beniers, and Jordan Eberle together, since they have been finding their stride, especially in the game against the Ducks on Dec. 22. However, the Kraken could put Catton with Eeli Tolvanen and Chandler Stephenson on the second line. This gives Catton more ice time and allows Frederick Gaudreau to drop back down to the bottom six to add a veteran presence to the younger players there, such as Jani Nyman and Ryan Winterton. They are also in their first full season with the Kraken for the 2025-26 season.

It’s great to have Catton back. After this game in Los Angeles, the Kraken will head into the Christmas break. They will get ready to host the Philadelphia Flyers, the first team Catton ever played against, on Sunday, Dec. 28.