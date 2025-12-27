Projected Lineups for Wild vs Jets – 12/27/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (22-10-6) at JETS (15-17-3)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWIX

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman – Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin — Danila Yurov — Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm – Vinnie Hinostroza

Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Matt Kierstad, David Jiricek, Tyler Pitlick, Ben Jones

Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower body)

Status report

With the exception of Wallstedt starting, the Wild will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. … Hunt, a defenseman, did not travel.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Tanner Pearson

Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Haydn Fleury, Cole Koepke

Injured: None

Status report

Schenn enters for Miller, a defenseman, the only change in the Jets’ lineup from a 4-3 overtime loss at the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.

