Projected Lineups for Wild vs Jets – 12/27/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (22-10-6) at JETS (15-17-3)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWIX
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman – Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin — Danila Yurov — Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm – Vinnie Hinostroza
Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Matt Kierstad, David Jiricek, Tyler Pitlick, Ben Jones
Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower body)
Status report
With the exception of Wallstedt starting, the Wild will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. … Hunt, a defenseman, did not travel.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Tanner Pearson
Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Haydn Fleury, Cole Koepke
Injured: None
Status report
Schenn enters for Miller, a defenseman, the only change in the Jets’ lineup from a 4-3 overtime loss at the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.
