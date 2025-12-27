Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Stars – 12/27/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (13-17-6) at STARS (25-7-6)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen — Ryan Donato — Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore — Ryan Greene — Nick Lardis
Colton Dach — Dominic Toninato — Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk — Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Landon Slaggert
Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Nick Foligno (hand), Frank Nazar (facial injury)
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. Slaggert, a forward, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Saturday.
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian — Matt Duchene — Jamie Benn
Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist
Kyle Capobianco — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Adam Erne
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (illness)
Status report
Bastian and Capobianco will play for the Stars after each was a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Bastian will replace Erne on the fourth line; Capobianco will enter on the third defense pair for Lyubushkin, who missed the morning skate.
