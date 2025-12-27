Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Stars – 12/27/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (13-17-6) at STARS (25-7-6)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen — Ryan Donato — Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore — Ryan Greene — Nick Lardis

Colton Dach — Dominic Toninato — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk — Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Landon Slaggert

Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Nick Foligno (hand), Frank Nazar (facial injury)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. Slaggert, a forward, was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian — Matt Duchene — Jamie Benn

Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Capobianco — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Adam Erne

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (illness)

Status report

Bastian and Capobianco will play for the Stars after each was a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Bastian will replace Erne on the fourth line; Capobianco will enter on the third defense pair for Lyubushkin, who missed the morning skate.

Latest for THW: