Projected Lineups for Stars vs Red Wings – 12/23/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

6:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, truTV, TNT

Stars projected lineup

Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian — Sam Steel — Jamie Benn

Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Adam Erne

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist

Alex Petrovic — Ilya Lybushkin

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Colin Blackwell

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

Erne will return to the lineup against Detroit, replacing Blackwell on the fourth line. … Seider sat out the morning skate for a maintenance day but will play.

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

John Leonard — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat

Mason Appleton — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson

Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

Kane, a forward, skated with the Red Wings on Tuesday morning and is expected to return to the lineup after the holiday break.

