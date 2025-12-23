Projected Lineups for Stars vs Red Wings – 12/23/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (25-7-5) at RED WINGS (21-13-3)
6:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, truTV, TNT
Stars projected lineup
Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian — Sam Steel — Jamie Benn
Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Adam Erne
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist
Alex Petrovic — Ilya Lybushkin
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Colin Blackwell
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Status report
Erne will return to the lineup against Detroit, replacing Blackwell on the fourth line. … Seider sat out the morning skate for a maintenance day but will play.
Latest for THW:
- Oettinger Shines Bright in Stars’ 5-1 Win Over Maple Leafs
- Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Stars – 12/21/25
- Stars Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Seguin, Robertson, Winning Streak and More
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
John Leonard — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Mason Appleton — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson
Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report
Kane, a forward, skated with the Red Wings on Tuesday morning and is expected to return to the lineup after the holiday break.
Latest for THW:
- Red Wings Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Atlantic Lead, Depth Scoring and More
- NHL Morning Recap – December 22, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Red Wings – 12/21/25