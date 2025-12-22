NHL Morning Recap – December 22, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the nine NHL games that were played on Dec. 21, 2025. Which saw the Dallas Stars host the Toronto Maple Leafs. As well as the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights battling it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

CAPITALS 2 at RED WINGS 3 – OT

Washington Capitals Scoring Summary

P1 14:17 – Ethen Frank (5) from Dylan Strome (19)

P3 10:22 – Frank (6) from John Carlson (21), Strome (20)

Detroit Red Wings Scoring Summary

P2 8:37 – Lucas Raymond (11) from Axel Sandin-Pellikka (10), Emmitt Finnie (9)

P2 13:44 – John Leonard (2) from Alex DeBrincat (20), Andrew Copp (16)

OT 4:36 – Moritz Seider (6) from Copp (17), Finnie (10)

AVALANCHE 5 at WILD 1

Avalanche Storm Past Wild With Dominating 5-1 Win

Colorado Avalanche Scoring Summary

P1 18:28 – Martin Necas (16) from Cale Makar (31), Gabriel Landeskog (11)

P2 13:37 – Nathan MacKinnon (29) from Brock Nelson (10), Makar (32)

P2 18:33 – Makar (11) from Nelson (11), Landeskog (12)

P3 15:52 – Nelson (14) from Samuel Girard (6), Valeri Nichushkin (12)

P3 17:35 – MacKinnon (30) from Devon Toews (11), Nichushkin (13) – Empty Net

Minnesota Wild Scoring Summary

P3 5:15 – Ryan Hartman (9) from Jonas Brodin (7), Kirill Kaprizov (20)

SABRES 3 at DEVILS 1

Sabres Rally Past Devils for Sixth-Straight Win

Buffalo Sabres Scoring Summary

P2 2:26 – Josh Norris (4) from Rasmus Dahlin (24), Owen Power (7)

P2 16:05 – Zach Benson (3) from Ryan McLeod (13), Jack Quinn (12)

P3 17:59 – Peyton Krebs (1) – Empty Net

New Jersey Devils Scoring Summary

P1 8:51 – Jack Hughes (11) from Dawson Mercer (13), Colton White (4)

CANADIENS 3 at PENGUINS 4 – SO

Sidney Crosby Becomes Penguins All-Time Points Leader in Shootout Win Over Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens Scoring Summary

P1 7:31 – Oliver Kapanen (11) from Juraj Slafkovsky (12), Ivan Demidov (20)

P2 3:54 – Demidov (8) from Slafkovsky (13), Kapanen (8)

P3 4:04 – Noah Dobson (6) from Sammy Blais (3), Mike Matheson (13)

Pittsburgh Penguins Scoring Summary

P1 7:58 – Sidney Crosby (20) from Erik Karlsson (23), Rickard Rakell (8)

P1 12:40 – Rakell (4) from Bryan Rust (17), Crosby (17)

P2 11:51 – Noel Acciari (2) from Kris Letang (15), Arturs Silovs (2)

Shootout Summary:

PIT: Kevin Hayes – Goal

MTL: Cole Caufield – Goal

PIT: Rickard Rakell – Winner

RANGERS 1 at PREDATORS 2

Nashville Predators Scoring Summary

P2 10:44 – Filip Forsberg (16) from Ryan O’Reilly (19), Adam Wilsby (5)

P3 19:12 – Steven Stamkos (14) from Cole Smith (1), O’Reilly (20) – Empty Net

Steven Stamkos, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

New York Rangers Scoring Summary

P3 19:23 – Jonny Brodzinski (3) from Taylor Raddysh (3)

SENATORS 6 at BRUINS 2

Senators Dominate Bruins, Earn 6-2 Victory

Ottawa Senators Scoring Summary

P1 1:30 – Drake Batherson (14) from Nick Jensen (7), Dylan Cozens (15)

P1 13:44 – Claude Giroux (7) from Batherson (20), Cozens (16)

P1 16:47 – Fabian Zetterlund (8) from Thomas Chabot (10), David Perron (12)

P2 6:44 – Tim Stutzle (17) from Brady Tkachuk (10), Zetterlund (7)

P2 7:03 – Cozens (11) from Batherson (21), Perron (13)

P2 17:26 – Zetterlund (9) from Stephen Halliday (3), Giroux (17)

Boston Bruins Scoring Summary

P1 19:07 – David Pastrnak (14) from Pavel Zacha (16), Charlie McAvoy (18)

P2 14:36 – McAvoy (1) from Marat Khusnutdinov (7)

MAPLE LEAFS 1 at STARS 5

Oettinger Shines Bright in Stars’ 5-1 Win Over Maple Leafs

Dallas Stars Scoring Summary

P1 18:30 – Jason Robertson (23) from Oskar Back (4), Radek Faksa (14)

P3 5:03 – Sam Steel (6) from Ilya Lyubushkin (6), Mikko Rantanen (35)

P3 12:10 – Jamie Benn (6) from Miro Heiskanen (26), Esa Lindell (12)

P3 17:55 – Mavrik Bourque (5) from Lindell (13), Jake Oettinger (1) – Empty Net

P3 19:43 – Justin Hryckowian (5) from Benn (7), Thomas Harley (12)

Toronto Maple Leafs Scoring Summary

P3 8:39 – Scott Laughton (4) from Morgan Rielly (19)

JETS 3 at MAMMOTH 4 – OT

Mammoth Survive Late Defensive Collapse, Beat Jets 4-3 in OT

Utah Mammoth Scoring Summary

P1 5:20 – Lawson Crouse (9) from Dylan Guenther (13), Barrett Hayton (4)

P1 9:31 – JJ Peterka (14) from Clayton Keller (20), Nick Schmaltz (20)

P2 3:01 – Alexander Kerfoot (1) from Sean Durzi (7), Mikhail Sergachev (20)

OT 0:13 – Keller (12) from Guenther (14), Sergachev (21)

Winnipeg Jets Scoring Summary

P2 11:18 – Kyle Connor (16) from Mark Scheifele (25), Gabriel Vilardi (15)

P3 15:23 – Connor (17) from Josh Morrissey (24), Scheifele (26)

P3 15:48 – Morgan Barron (7) from Tanner Pearson (2)

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3 at OILERS 4

Oilers Avoid Collapse and Hold On for 4-3 Victory Over Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers Scoring Summary

P1 9:11 – Connor McDavid (23) from Leon Draisaitl (34), Alec Regula (3)

P1 14:37 – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (9) from Draisaitl (35), McDavid (38)

P2 2:22 – Nugent-Hopkins (10) from McDavid (39), Zach Hyman (7)

P2 7:45 – Hyman (9) from Darnell Nurse (8), Nugent-Hopkins (20)

Vegas Golden Knights Scoring Summary

P2 12:59 – Tomas Hertl (14) from Mitch Marner (29), Noah Hanifin (6)

P3 3:52 – Pavel Dorofeyev (15) from Hertl (12), Hanifin (7)

P3 5:49 – Marner (7) from Hertl (13), Hanifin (8)