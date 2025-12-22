Sidney Crosby Becomes Penguins All-Time Points Leader in Shootout Win Over Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens came into this game second in the Atlantic Division, and the Pittsburgh Penguins came into it two games out of a wild card spot. The Eastern Conference is tight, so every intra-conference game counts.

Game Recap

The Canadiens started this game hot, dominating in puck possession, even though the shots on goal were even. The hard work eventually paid off, as a beautiful passing play set up by a stretch pass in their own zone and finished off on a beautiful cross-ice feed from Juraj Slafkovsky led to Oliver Kapanen’s 11th goal of the season.

Just after Kapanen’s goal, Penguins history was made. Erik Karlsson ripped a shot from the right circle, and Sidney Crosby deflected it past Jakub Dobes to tie the game, and he tied Mario Lemieux for the all-time points lead in franchise history at 1,723.

HISTORY IS ON THE HORIZON.



That's 1,723 points to tie Le Magnifique 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hsIsrFor74 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 22, 2025

A few minutes later in the first period on the power play, history was made for the second time. Rickard Rakell scored, assisted by Bryan Rust and Crosby, and Crosby became the all-time points leader for the Penguins at 1,724. The bench rushed onto the ice to congratulate him. Crosby was held off the scoresheet for two games before this one. He got to tie it and pass it on home ice.

YOUR NEW PENGUINS FRANCHISE POINTS LEADER. pic.twitter.com/Fic7JoMMux — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 22, 2025

Soon into the second period, Ivan Demidov scored his eighth of the season to tie the game at two, with Demidov, Slafkovsky, and Kapanen all getting their second point of the evening. That line was firing on all cylinders and was easily the best out there for Montreal. Noel Acciari scored halfway through the second on assists from Kris Letang and Arturs Silovs, his second assist of the season. Early into the third period, Noah Dobson tied it again, but it didn’t come without controversy, as Owen Beck fell backwards into Silovs; it was not challenged for goalie interference.

The contest needed overtime, and in the OT period, the Habs did everything but put the puck in the back of the net. Mike Matheson and Slafkovsky both rang shots off the post, and Cole Caufield was robbed by Silovs’ toe. Pittsburgh only had one shot and about one minute of possession time. Overtime wasn’t enough; in the shootout, Kevin Hayes and Rakell scored, and the Pens took home the win, 4-3.