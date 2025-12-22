Oettinger Shines Bright in Stars’ 5-1 Win Over Maple Leafs

The Dallas Stars (25-7-5) defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs (15-15-5) 5-1 at the American Airlines Center on Sunday night. While the score was lopsided at the final buzzer, it was the Stars’ goaltender who stole the show in Dallas.

Jason Robertson, Sam Steel, Jamie Benn, Mavrik Bourque, and Justin Hryckowian scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 27 saves.

Related: Stars’ Jason Robertson Continues to Shine in a Season Full of Motivation

Scott Laughton scored for the Maple Leafs. Dennis Hildeby made 15 saves.

Game Recap

Robertson opened the scoring with 90 seconds left in the opening period with a snapshot past Hildeby’s right shoulder. Robertson beat Jake McCabe to a loose puck at the right circle and beat Hildeby on a shortened breakaway.

Steel doubled the Stars’ lead in the third period with a deflection in the high slot on an Ilya Lyubushkin point shot. That goal was Steel’s sixth of the season.

The Maple Leafs cut the lead to one on a 2-on-1 at the tail end of the Stars’ power play. Laughton beat Oettinger on the short side from the left circle.

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger makes a glove save on a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

The two-goal lead was restored on a Benn tip-play at the top of the crease from a Miro Heiskanen point shot.

Bourque beat out Oliver Ekman-Larsson after Oettinger cleared the puck off the glass to score an empty-net goal to give the Stars a 4-1 lead.

Hryckowian scored one more for good measure on a rebound from the left side of the crease for his fifth of the season and the 5-1 win.

The Leafs outshot the Stars 28-22 and went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Stars went 0-for-3.

Up Next

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday as the Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Stars are in Detroit to take on the Red Wings.