Senators Dominate Bruins, Earn 6-2 Victory

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Boston Bruins 6-2 on Dec. 21. The Senators have now earned their fourth win in a row, while the Bruins have won just one of their past five games.
Game Recap
The Senators wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with Drake Batherson finishing off a nifty passing play just 90 seconds into the game, who now has an impressive 14 points so far in December.
After a penalty each way, the game was starting to get more tense, but it was Batherson getting on the scoresheet again, kicking the puck to Claude Giroux, who was able to put the puck past Joonas Korpisalo for his 7th goal of the season, giving the Senators a 2-0 lead.
Just over three minutes later, Fabian Zetterlund scored his first of two power play goals on the night. Zetterlund now has six points in his last three games and has been incredibly impactful for the Senators’ offensive game.
The Bruins then were able to draw two minor penalties and got an extended look with a 5-on-3 advantage. They were quickly able to score and had another 93 seconds on the power play.
David Pastrnak collected a pass from Pavel Zacha, who was just below the goal line, and from the top of the circle, was able to rifle one past Ullmark, leaving the game at 3-1 heading into the first intermission.
The Senators were running on a lot of momentum, but the Bruins were able to play with confidence after two huge breakaway stops from Korpisalo after two great chances from Tim Stutzle on the penalty kill.
The second period is where the game got away from the Bruins. The Senators had great pressure to start the period, and just around the seven-minute mark of the period, Stutzle and Dylan Cozens scored just 19 seconds apart, which would be the end of the night for Korpisalo, and Jeremy Swayman entered the game, losing 5-1 with 12:57 left in the second period.
He did well to finish the game, allowing just one goal for the rest of the night.
Michael Eyssimont got another goal on the board, but shortly after was Zetterlund’s second goal, and that would serve to be the final goal of the game, with the Senators winning 6-2.
The third period got quite physical and aggressive. There were a number of heated debates in front of the net, punches exchanged, and everybody had been involved in something. The two teams are fighting for the playoffs, play a tough game, and have lots of talent.
The Senators will be back in action when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 23, and the Bruins will visit the Montreal Canadiens on the same night for their next game.