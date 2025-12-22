Senators Dominate Bruins, Earn 6-2 Victory

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Boston Bruins 6-2 on Dec. 21. The Senators have now earned their fourth win in a row, while the Bruins have won just one of their past five games.

Game Recap

The Senators wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with Drake Batherson finishing off a nifty passing play just 90 seconds into the game, who now has an impressive 14 points so far in December.

After a penalty each way, the game was starting to get more tense, but it was Batherson getting on the scoresheet again, kicking the puck to Claude Giroux, who was able to put the puck past Joonas Korpisalo for his 7th goal of the season, giving the Senators a 2-0 lead.

Boston Bruins left wing Tanner Jeannot #84 fights Ottawa Senators left wing Kurtis MacDermid #23 during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Just over three minutes later, Fabian Zetterlund scored his first of two power play goals on the night. Zetterlund now has six points in his last three games and has been incredibly impactful for the Senators’ offensive game.