Sabres Rally Past Devils for Sixth-Straight Win

On Sunday, Dec. 21, the New Jersey Devils hosted the Buffalo Sabres for their second matchup of the season. In their first matchup of the season, the Devils shut out the Sabres 5-0 on Nov. 28. Despite several players returning to the lineup, including Jack Hughes, the Sabres came out the stronger team in the end. They take home a 3-1 victory and extend their win streak to six straight games.

Game Recap

Halfway into the first period, the Sabres tried to bring the puck into their zone, but Colton White was at their blue line to keep it out. He passed it to Dawson Mercer, who sent it up to Jack Hughes in the neutral zone. He skated it up to the net with Michael Kesselring defending him. Hughes dropped down and circled out, trying to find a chance. As Hughes entered the faceoff circle for the second time, he took a shot that flew past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to put the Devils on the board.

Just two minutes into the second, Jake Allen made a great save from Rasmus Dahlin’s shot. While the puck was still on his pad, Josh Norris picked it up and sent it into the wide empty space to tie the game.

With 16 minutes gone in the middle frame, Jack Quinn stole the puck from the Devils as they tried to break through into their zone. He passed it up to Ryan McLeod, who passed it up to Zach Benson in the Sabres’ zone. McLeod kept up with Benson as a two-on-one ensued. Benson’s shot bounced off the crossbar and into the net to give the Sabres the lead.

Buffalo Sabres left wing Zach Benson celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils (Thomas Salus-Imagn Images)

Just a couple of minutes remained on the clock and the Devils pulled Jake Allen from the net. The Sabres cleared the puck from the Devils’ zone and while New Jersey tried to chase it down, Peyton Krebs was quicker. He picked up the loose puck in the Sabres’ zone and sent it into the yawning cage.

Next Up

Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday, Dec. 23 ahead of the Christmas break. The Devils will take on the New York Islanders on Long Island while the Sabres will head to Canada to take on the Ottawa Senators.

The season series will conclude in New Jersey on Feb. 25.