Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Maple Leafs – 12/23/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (15-11-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (15-15-5)

4 p.m. ET; SNO, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Justin Brazeau — Thomas Novak — Anthony Mantha
Ville Koivunen — Ben Kindel — Rutger McGroarty
Connor Dewar — Kevin Hayes — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak — Kris Letang
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Danton Heinen, Ryan Graves, Connor Clifton

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)

Status report

The Penguins and Maple Leafs each had days off on Monday after back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander
Dakota Joshua — Scott Laughton — Steven Lorentz
Nicholas Robertson — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly — Philippe Myers
Jake McCabe — Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Easton Cowan, Calle Jarnkrok, Henry Thrun

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)

