Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Maple Leafs – 12/23/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (15-11-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (15-15-5)
4 p.m. ET; SNO, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Justin Brazeau — Thomas Novak — Anthony Mantha
Ville Koivunen — Ben Kindel — Rutger McGroarty
Connor Dewar — Kevin Hayes — Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak — Kris Letang
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Danton Heinen, Ryan Graves, Connor Clifton
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)
Status report
The Penguins and Maple Leafs each had days off on Monday after back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- Sidney Crosby Becomes the Pittsburgh Penguins’ All-Time Points Leader
- Penguins Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Losing Streak, Trade Rumors and Crosby
- NHL Rumors: Jarry Timeline, Maple Leafs and Faulk, Rust Trade
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander
Dakota Joshua — Scott Laughton — Steven Lorentz
Nicholas Robertson — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann
Morgan Rielly — Philippe Myers
Jake McCabe — Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Easton Cowan, Calle Jarnkrok, Henry Thrun
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)
Latest for THW:
- Berube’s Future, Predators Plans, Kyrou Talk, & More NHL Rumors
- Maple Leafs Game Day Preview: Last Game Before the Christmas Break
- DeBoer Not Believed to Be in Mix if Maple Leafs Move on From Berube