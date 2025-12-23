Berube’s Future, Predators Plans, Kyrou Talk, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, after the firing of Marc Savard, is Craig Berube going to be let go by the Toronto Maple Leafs? Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators are suddenly winning. Does this change their plans ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline? Finally, the St. Louis Blues are open for business and Jordan Kyrou could be on the move. Which teams are interested?

Berube Not Going to Be Fired

The Maple Leafs made a specific coaching change Monday, removing power-play coach Marc Savard, but GM Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube are safe.

According to Elliotte Friedman, despite Toronto sinking to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, management wants to avoid rash decisions. The immediate focus is jump-starting Auston Matthews, whose power-play struggles heavily influenced Savard’s dismissal.

Friedman noted, “Savard and Berube are close, and the head coach fought in support of his assistant as the man-advantage struggles mounted. But that’s where the changes stop for now, with Treliving and Berube not in similar danger.”

This can bring an end to any speculation of a new coach, including any mentions of Pete DeBoer being in the running for the head coaching job.

The Predators Aren’t Changing Plans With All This Winning

Winners of seven of their past 10 games, the Nashville Predators are suddenly in the wild card conversation. But, will that change their plans to get younger and potentially move some of their big stars? It doesn’t sound like it.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic writes:

“Which means that while the temperature has gone down around the team, my sense is the Preds GM is still open to listening on veterans like Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault (both of whom have full no-movement clauses) as we get closer to the March 6 trade deadline. “The guys are playing well right now as a team. Let’s see where it goes,” Trotz said. “We’re going to go about our business, and we’ll see how it plays out in the next two months here.” source – ‘NHL rumblings: No panic in Predators, no easy fixes for Maple Leafs and more’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 12-22-2025

3 Teams Linked to Jordan Kyrou

Doug Armstrong and the St. Louis Blues are open for business, and there might be some action coming out of that organization when the roster freeze lifts. Among the most notable names being mentioned in speculation is forward Jordan Kyrou.

Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There were recent rumors linking him to the Montreal Canadiens; however, according to insiders Jeremy Rutherford and Chris Johnston, the Vancouver Canucks, and Ottawa Senators are two other teams that might get in the mix.

Rutherford wrote: