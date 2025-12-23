Full Circle at the Canadian Tire Centre: Josh Norris Returns to Ottawa in Sabres Colours

On Tuesday night at the Canadian Tire Centre, emotions will run high as Josh Norris steps onto the ice in Ottawa — not as a member of the Senators, but as part of the Buffalo Sabres. For the first time since the blockbuster trade deadline deal that sent him to Buffalo, Norris will face the organization where he spent six formative NHL seasons and built lasting relationships both on and off the ice.

The moment has been a long time coming. Injuries delayed what many expected to be an emotional reunion much earlier, but timing has finally aligned. Now healthy, productive, and back in rhythm, Norris arrives in Ottawa with something to prove — and plenty to reflect on.

The Trade That Changed Two NHL Franchises

It’s been 291 days since Norris and his old teammate, Jacob Bernard-Docker, got a surprise heads-up right before the NHL trade deadline: no ice time at Bell Sensplex. Instead, they were told to head back to the Canadian Tire Centre, where Ottawa’s hockey president and GM, Steve Staios, let them know they were being sent to the Sabres.

Josh Norris, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In return, center Dylan Cozens came to Ottawa, a move aimed at fixing the Senators’ centre issues for the future. This trade was a big, emotional, and risky move for both teams – one banking on a player’s potential and ability to stay healthy, while the other hoped for a healthy player who could make a difference immediately.

For Norris, it sank in fast. He was emotional as he packed up and met the Sabres on their road trip to Fort Lauderdale. Leaving Ottawa wasn’t just a job change; it meant a lot to him.

A Legacy Built Through Senators’ Adversity

Drafted by the San Jose Sharks and then brought over in that blockbuster Erik Karlsson trade, Norris quickly became a fan favourite in Ottawa during what was a tough time for the team. In six seasons, he played only 248 games, after a couple of shoulder surgeries kept him back.

Norris still managed to play well. He scored 95 goals and 168 points. He often kept things steady when things got rough. Besides the stats, people admired him for his professionalism, how hard he worked, and how he led in the locker room.

That bond with the fans is still there. Senators fans will probably give Norris a great welcome, including a tribute video during one of the TV breaks, which is pretty unusual for someone who didn’t leave on his own.

Norris’ Delayed Reunion, Finally Realized

Cozens has played the Sabres quite a bit since the trade, but this’ll be Norris’ first time facing the Senators. Injuries got in the way last year. Norris only played three games for Buffalo before getting hurt. This year, he was out until Dec. 1 because of an undisclosed injury that happened in the team’s first game.

Since he’s been back, Norris seems like his old self. Heading into tonight’s contest, he has four goals and 10 points in eight games. He’s skating well and showing that he can score, which is why Ottawa had big plans for him. It’s a big change. Now, Norris is healthy and ready to go.

Cozens’ Perspective: Business as Usual

For Cozens, Tuesday night is another game on a crowded schedule. He has already moved on from the emotions of the trade and settled into his role with the Senators. Through 13 games in Ottawa, he has 16 goals and 43 points, quickly becoming an integral part of their offensive structure.

Still, the significance of the night isn’t lost on him. While Norris’ return will carry emotional weight, Cozens understands the broader context — this is about two teams pushing for playoff positioning in an increasingly tight Eastern Conference.

A Battle Between Two Red-Hot Teams

This reunion’s timing is perfect. Buffalo’s on a six-game win streak heading, and the Senators just won four in a row for the first time this season. Both teams want to make the playoffs in a very competitive Eastern Conference—all 16 teams could still snag a postseason spot.

Plus, this game is right before the NHL’s three-day holiday break, so grabbing those two points is even more important. Ottawa’s feeling good after crushing the Boston Bruins 6–2 at TD Garden on Sunday, wrapping up a back-to-back weekend with four big points. The Senators are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games and have scored 16 goals in their last three.

Stars Driving Senators’ Surge

Much of the Senators’ momentum can be traced to Tim Stützle, who has extended his point streak to seven games, with six goals and 14 points during that span. His chemistry with linemate Fabian Zetterlund has elevated the top six, giving them a dynamic edge at even strength.

Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Between the pipes, Linus Ullmark has been outstanding. Named the NHL’s second star of the week on Monday, Ullmark posted a 3-0-0 record with a 1.32 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage, anchoring his team during their recent surge.

A Night That’s Bigger Than One Player

While Norris’ return will dominate the pregame storyline, the game itself represents something larger. The battle for a playoff spot is real, intense, and unforgiving. Buffalo carries the NHL’s longest playoff drought at 14 seasons, while Ottawa only broke its own eight-year postseason absence last spring.

There’s history here, too. The last truly meaningful clash between these two franchises was in 2007, when Daniel Alfredsson scored the game-winning goal in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final, sending the Senators to the Stanley Cup Final. That was 6,793 days ago — a reminder of how much both organizations are chasing relevance.

A Measuring-Stick Game for the Senators

For Norris, Tuesday night is about closure, gratitude, and forward momentum. He’ll acknowledge the cheers, accept the tribute, and then lock in on the task at hand — helping the Sabres continue their climb up the standings.

For Ottawa, it’s a measuring-stick game against a surging divisional rival. For Buffalo, it’s another step toward ending years of frustration. For fans, it’s a reminder that in the NHL, stories don’t end when players leave — sometimes, they come full circle.