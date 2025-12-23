Team Germany Players to Watch at the 2026 World Juniors

Team Germany enters the 2026 World Junior Championship as an underdog, likely fighting to avoid relegation, just like last year, when they defeated Kazakhstan 4-3 in the relegation game. That said, their roster boasts intriguing players worth watching as the tournament kicks off.

David Lewandowski, Forward

A power winger with touch around the net, David Lewandowski comes into this World Junior Championship looking to build on a strong season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Saskatoon Blades, a team that will send to Team Germany another two players – Dustin Willhöft and Elias Pul. The 6-foot-2, 176-pound left wing has produced eight goals and 32 points in 28 games so far in 2025–26, adding 20 penalty minutes and leading his team in points as they push for a playoff position.

David Lewandowski, Saskatoon Blades (Photo credit: Rick Elvin)

A fourth-round pick (117th overall) of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 NHL Draft, Lewandowski blends a heavy shot with assertive board work and the ability to protect the puck through contact. This won’t be his first time on the U20 stage either: he also represented Germany at last year’s World Juniors in Ottawa, scoring two goals in five games to help keep his country up in the top division.

Maxim Schäfer, Forward

A big-bodied presence on Germany’s wing, Maxim Schäfer brings a mix of size, straight-line power, and net-front courage to this year’s World Juniors. The 6-foot-4, 183-pound forward is having a solid season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, posting 12 goals and 23 points in 25 games so far in 2025–26 as he continues to adjust to North American ice.

With the 96th pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select Maxim Schafer! #CapsDraft pic.twitter.com/hmy1MFX24L — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 28, 2025

A third-round pick (96th overall) of the Washington Capitals in the 2025 NHL Draft, Schäfer projects as a potential bottom-six NHL winger who can play a heavy game, win battles along the boards, and screen goalies on the power play. He also suited up at last year’s World Juniors, where he chipped in three points (two goals, one assist) in five games and scored twice in a crucial win over Kazakhstan to keep Team Germany in the top division.

If Lewandowski will be counted on to drive Team Germany’s offense with his swift release and net-front timing, Schäfer’s size and straight-line power give the team a more classic north-south winger who can tilt the ice in physical, low-scoring games – that’s exactly what teams need in this position in short tournaments like the upcoming World Juniors.

Carlos Händel, Defenseman

A modern puck-moving defenseman with poise at the blue line, Carlos Händel will again be a key piece on Germany’s back end at this year’s World Juniors in Minnesota. The 6-foot-1, 172-pound right-shot blueliner is in his second season with the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads, where he has put up 26 points in 52 games in 2025–26, earning heavy minutes in all situations and anchoring the power play.

A sixth-round pick (177th overall) of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2025 NHL Draft, Händel blends smooth mobility with confident puck distribution and a good shot from the point. He is also a returnee from last year’s World Juniors in Ottawa, where he was named one of Germany’s top three players and emerged as the focal point of their defense corps, setting the stage for an even bigger role this time around.

On the back end, Händel will be tasked with building Team Germany’s breakout and eating minutes against top lines, using his mobility and puck-moving skills to avoid prolonged defensive-zone shifts.

Team Germany’s Chances

Team Germany’s primary goal at this year’s World Juniors is simple: avoid relegation and secure another year in the top division. Just like last year’s tense series against Kazakhstan, they will lean on structure, system play, and a few drafted forwards to find timely goals in must-win games.