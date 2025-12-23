Ingram’s Return to NHL With Oilers is Feel-Good Moment of the Year

Goaltender Connor Ingram made his Edmonton Oilers debut at Rogers Place on Sunday (Dec. 21), making 26 saves as he backstopped the home team to a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ingram hadn’t played an NHL game since February, when he was still a member of the Utah Mammoth. The 28-year-old, who Utah dealt to Edmonton on Oct. 1, has spent this season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bakersfield Condors.

For those familiar with Ingram’s journey, his triumphant return to the NHL on Sunday might rank as the most feel-good moment in the NHL this year. Here’s a look at what made it so inspiring and uplifting.

Ingram Once Nearly Retired

Ingram’s challenges have been well documented. A few years ago, he nearly retired from hockey due to obsessive-compulsive disorder and lingering depression. After seeking help from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program, Ingram got his NHL career back on track.

The Saskatoon native had a breakout campaign with the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24, going 23-21-3 with a 2.91 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (SV%). Following that season, Ingram received the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, recognizing the player who best exemplifies qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Ingram Dealt with Loss of Mother

During last season, Ingram’s mother passed away from breast cancer. Ingram took a leave of absence from the Mammoth, and went nearly two months without playing a game between November 2024 and January 2025.

Ingram returned to make several starts, but the loss continued to weigh heavily on the goaltender. Ultimately, he chose to re-enter the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program.

He explained his decision on social media, posting in part, “After trying to make a return to playing, I have come to realize that I am not myself. At this point in my life, I need to put my health first, and take the proper time I need away to come back 100%.”

Ingram Struggled in AHL

His trade to the Oilers just prior to the start of the season provided a fresh start for Ingram. He was assigned to the Condors, where he would have the opportunity to play regularly alongside fellow veteran netminder Matt Tomkins.

Ingram never found a rhythm during his stint in Bakersfield, however. He made 11 starts for the Condors, going 4-5-2 while posting a 4.04 GAA and .856 SV%, both of which rank dead last among all AHL goaltenders in 2025-26.

Ingram Gets Opportunity in Edmonton

Newly acquired Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry was injured in Edmonton’s 3-1 win against the host Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday (Dec. 18), leaving the Oilers with just one healthy netminder, Calvin Pickard.

Despite Tomkins having the better numbers of the two Bakersfield goalies this season, Edmonton elected to recall Ingram. No one in Oil Country knew quite what to expect from Ingram going into Sunday’s game, especially because he was lit up for seven goals on 27 shots in his last appearance with the Condors, on Dec. 13.

Ingram Overcomes Adversity in Oilers Debut

Sunday’s game couldn’t have started better for Ingram: The netminder stopped the first 15 shots he faced, while the Oilers erupted for four goals to lead 4-0 in the second period.

Vegas finally got on the board when Tomas Hertl scored at 12:59 of the second period. Then the Golden Knights potted two quick goals early in the third period, and suddenly Edmonton’s lead was cut to one with more than 14 minutes remaining.

This is where things could have gone off the rails. But instead, Ingram showed tremendous resilience and composure, keeping Vegas at bay for the rest of the game to preserve a critical victory for the Oilers.

Ingram Wasn’t Sure He’d Be Back in NHL

Ingram drew a large gathering of media after the game. He was asked what it meant personally to get back in the NHL and gave a very affecting response.

“There’s a lot of days I didn’t think it would ever happen again,” Ingram said. “It’s just the truth of it in this world. It’s a competitive game with 64 spots in the world to do this, so you don’t take it for granted. Any day that you’re up here is a huge honour.”

It remains to be seen how long Ingram remains in Edmonton. Prior to Sunday’s game, Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said that Jarry will be out for a couple weeks, so Ingram is likely to get at least one more start. The Oilers are next in action on Tuesday (Dec. 23) when they host the Calgary Flames.