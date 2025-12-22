Penguins Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Losing Streak, Trade Rumors and Crosby

Here are the biggest storylines and the schedule for the Pittsburgh Penguins for the week of Dec. 22-28.

It has been a tumultuous December for the franchise, defined by a massive trade and a difficult losing skid heading into the holiday freeze.

The 8-Game Losing Streak Snapped

The Penguins finally snapped their 8-game losing streak with a shootout victory against the Montreal Canadiens Sunday. The painful eight consecutive losses (0-4-4) culminated in back-to-back shutouts against the Ottawa Senators (4-0) and Canadiens (4-0) to close out last week.

Trade Rumors

After the blockbuster Tristan Jarry trade, rumors continue to swirl around the Pens. In addition to speculation that they may become full-on top-tier sellers before the trade deadline, the front office is reportedly trying to move defensemen Matt Dumba and Connor Clifton.

Crosby Making History

Sidney Crosby officially surpassed Mario Lemieux on Sunday to become the Pittsburgh Penguins’ all-time leading scorer, cementing a legacy nearly two decades in the making, with a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout win against the Canadiens. This historic milestone validates his career-long fulfillment of the “Next One” hype, marking the definitive passing of the torch from Lemieux’s era to Crosby’s dynastic reign.

Penguins Schedule Dec 22 – 28

Date Time (EST) Opponent Location Notes Tue, Dec 23 4:00 PM Toronto Maple Leafs Scotiabank Arena A road test before the holiday break. Sun, Dec 28 7:00 PM Chicago Blackhawks United Center The team returns to action on the road in Chicago.

