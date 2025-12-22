NHL Rumors: Jarry Timeline, Maple Leafs and Faulk, Rust Trade

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers offered a timeline update on goaltender Tristan Jarry, who won’t be back for at least a couple of weeks. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked in trade to a couple of defensemen. Could they have their eyes on a three-time All-Star out of St. Louis? Finally, there hasn’t been much talk about Bryan Rust. Is he still someone who could be traded by the deadline?

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that goaltender Tristan Jarry will be sidelined for at least two weeks.

“Nothing too specific,” Knoblauch said. “He’s going to be out for a couple of weeks. We won’t see him until the New Year at some point.”

Knoblauch declined to go into detail about the nature of the injury.

Tristan Jarry, Edmonton Oilers (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

With Jarry out, Connor Ingram got start Sunday against Vegas and picked up a win. He looked solid. He was asked after the game about his return to the NHL. “There’s a lot of days I didn’t think it would ever happen again. It’s just the truth of it in this world. It’s a competitive game. There’s 64 spots in the world to do this. You don’t take it for granted any day you’re up here. It’s a huge honor.”

Edmonton has to feel slightly relieved that Ingram was excellent. They’re going to have to keep winning games with Ingram and Calvin Pickard in goal, as no other immediate help is on the way.

Knoblauch believes the Oilers can put together strong performances. “Anytime you have a new player — especially a goaltender — you want to make him as comfortable as possible,” Knoblauch said. “There’s nothing better than playing a solid defensive game in front of him, limiting chances, and keeping everything to the outside.”

The Oilers also revealed that Trent Frederic will be sitting as part of a “reset”. They want the forward to take a step back over the holidays and return the lineup refreshed, almost treating games after the break like a new season. When asked if Frederic was healthy, Knoblauch said, “I don’t know if it’s fair for me to say that he’s 100 percent over it. I know he’s been cleared, and I don’t want to say it’s not bothering him. From what I know, he’s fairly healthy, but maybe there are still some side effects.”

Are The Maple Leafs Looking at Justin Faulk?

According to Jeremy Rutherford and Chris Johnston of The Athletic, the Toronto Maple Leafs may have an interest in St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. Noting that he is likely to be traded before the deadline by the Blues, the Maple Leafs were listed as one of the logical options, especially given their rumored interest in Rasmus Andersson and Dougie Hamilton.

Rutherford wrote:

“The answer is yes. His stock is likely never going to be higher, and the one year of term left on his contract ($6.5 million average annual value) is very manageable for contending teams. He’s helping the Blues stay (somewhat) afloat, but they have to start looking to the future on defense, and 2024 first-round pick Adam Jiricek is tracking to be in the NHL soon, and they already have Logan Mailloux. There’s simply no reason not to move on from Faulk, shed his salary and add assets… What teams might be interested? Florida Panthers, Utah Mammoth, Toronto Maple Leafs,” source – ‘Which big-name Blues could be traded after team declares ‘no untouchables’ — and for what return?’ – Jeremy Rutherford and Chris Johnston – The Atheltic – 12/19/2025

Bryan Rust Trade Chatter Picks Up

There hasn’t been a lot of talk about Bryan Rust of late, but that doesn’t mean the forward is safe from being traded. There is still a chance he becomes a deadline asset.

The Athletic writes: