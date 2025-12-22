Capitals Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Scoring Drought, Leonard and Wilson

Here are the biggest storylines and the upcoming schedule for the Washington Capitals.

Trying to Snap a Pre-Holiday Slump

The Capitals enter this week struggling to find consistency. Following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings yesterday (Dec. 21) and a 5-2 loss to them the day prior, the Caps have now lost five of their last six games.

The Issue: Scoring has dried up. After a hot start to the season where the offense was clicking, the team is currently enduring a goal-scoring drought, heavily relying on their goaltending to keep games close.

The Stakes: Despite the slump, Washington sits second in the Metropolitan Division (19-12-5 record), but the division is tightening. The games against the New York Rangers (Tuesday) and New Jersey Devils (Saturday) are critical “four-point” swings against direct divisional competitors.

Leonard Injury

Injuries are testing the team’s depth this December.

Ryan Leonard (forward) remains on injured reserve (IR) after taking a heavy hit from the Anaheim Ducks’ Jacob Trouba on Dec 5. While he returned to the ice in a no-contact jersey on Dec. 18, he is still considered to be out for an extended period. His absence is being felt in the top-six forward group.

Tom Wilson Leading the Charge

With Alex Ovechkin now firmly established as the all-time goal leader (having broken Wayne Gretzky’s record back in April 2025), the offensive torch for the current 2025-26 season has been picked up by Tom Wilson.

Wilson currently leads the team in both goals (17) and points (34).

Jakob Chychrun has been a standout on the blue line, leading the team in plus/minus (plus-22), providing stability while the forward group struggles to score at 5-on-5.

Capitals Schedule Dec. 22 – 28

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue Tue, Dec. 23 7:00 PM vs. New York Rangers Capital One Arena Sat, Dec. 27 7:00 PM @ New Jersey Devils Prudential Center

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.