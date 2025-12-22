Capitals Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Scoring Drought, Leonard and Wilson

Here are the biggest storylines and the upcoming schedule for the Washington Capitals.
Trying to Snap a Pre-Holiday Slump
The Capitals enter this week struggling to find consistency. Following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings yesterday (Dec. 21) and a 5-2 loss to them the day prior, the Caps have now lost five of their last six games.
The Issue: Scoring has dried up. After a hot start to the season where the offense was clicking, the team is currently enduring a goal-scoring drought, heavily relying on their goaltending to keep games close.
The Stakes: Despite the slump, Washington sits second in the Metropolitan Division (19-12-5 record), but the division is tightening. The games against the New York Rangers (Tuesday) and New Jersey Devils (Saturday) are critical “four-point” swings against direct divisional competitors.
Leonard Injury
Injuries are testing the team’s depth this December.
Ryan Leonard (forward) remains on injured reserve (IR) after taking a heavy hit from the Anaheim Ducks’ Jacob Trouba on Dec 5. While he returned to the ice in a no-contact jersey on Dec. 18, he is still considered to be out for an extended period. His absence is being felt in the top-six forward group.
Tom Wilson Leading the Charge
With Alex Ovechkin now firmly established as the all-time goal leader (having broken Wayne Gretzky’s record back in April 2025), the offensive torch for the current 2025-26 season has been picked up by Tom Wilson.
Wilson currently leads the team in both goals (17) and points (34).
Jakob Chychrun has been a standout on the blue line, leading the team in plus/minus (plus-22), providing stability while the forward group struggles to score at 5-on-5.
Capitals Schedule Dec. 22 – 28
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Opponent
|Venue
|Tue, Dec. 23
|7:00 PM
|vs. New York Rangers
|Capital One Arena
|Sat, Dec. 27
|7:00 PM
|@ New Jersey Devils
|Prudential Center
AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.