Kraken Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Marchment Trade, Injuries and More

Here are the biggest storylines for the Seattle Kraken and their schedule for the week of Dec. 22–28, 2025.

Selling at the Freeze

Just before the holiday roster freeze, the Kraken made a significant move by trading forward Mason Marchment to the Columbus Blue Jackets. In return, Seattle acquired a 2027 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick. This move signals that general manager Jason Botterill is prioritizing future assets and re-tooling, as Marchment had been one of the team’s more productive forwards this season.

Snapping the Skid

The Kraken are coming off a morale-boosting 4-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday (Dec. 20), which snapped a four-game losing streak. Ryan Lindgren scored his first goal as a Kraken, and Chandler Stephenson continued his hot streak (recording a goal and an assist). Stephenson has been a bright spot recently, carrying a multi-game point streak into this week.

Heavy Injury Toll

The team is navigating a difficult stretch of injuries to key contributors:

Jared McCann remains out with a lower-body injury.

Brandon Montour missed the recent road trip due to an upper-body injury/personal reasons.

Berkly Catton has been out with an upper-body injury but was recently spotted skating in a non-contact jersey, sparking hope for a return soon.

Jaden Schwartz is also on injured reserve (lower body).

Lineup Shuffles

Due to the Marchment trade and the mounting injuries, Eeli Tolvanen has been promoted to the top line alongside Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle.

Kraken Schedule Dec. 22 – 28

Date Opponent Location Time (PT) Time (ET) Notes Mon, Dec. 22 @ Anaheim Ducks Honda Center 7:00 PM 10:00 PM First half of back-to-back. Tue, Dec. 23 @ Los Angeles Kings Crypto.com Arena 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Final game before break. Sun, Dec. 28 vs. Philadelphia Flyers Climate Pledge Arena 5:00 PM 8:00 PM First home game after trip.

