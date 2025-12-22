Blues Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Depth Woes, Trade Rumors and More

The St. Louis Blues face a lighter schedule this week due to the NHL holiday break, but the games bookending the time off are critical for their playoff positioning. They are currently navigating a significant injury crisis and internal questions regarding their goaltending.

The Injury Crisis Is Deep

The Blues’ forward depth is being severely tested. Top-line winger Jordan Kyrou is still on injured reserve (week-to-week, lower-body). He joins a crowded medical list that includes Dylan Holloway (out ~six weeks, ankle), rookie Jimmy Snuggerud (out ~six weeks, wrist surgery), and Nathan Walker (out ~eight weeks, upper-body). The depleted roster is under immense pressure to find secondary scoring.

Goaltending Controversy & Trade Rumors

A “Binnington vs. Hofer” debate has emerged. Starter Jordan Binnington has struggled with consistency recently (highlighted by a rough 7-2 loss to the Nashville Predators), while backup Joel Hofer has posted strong numbers, including a recent 41-save performance. This has reignited trade rumors linking Binnington to goalie-needy teams, though the team relies on both to stay competitive.

Wild Card “Bubble” Watch

Hovering near the .500 mark, St. Louis is fighting to stay relevant in the Western Conference wild card race. The team is desperate for points to avoid falling too far behind the playoff cut line before the new year.

Revenge Game vs. Nashville

The Saturday game against the Nashville Predators is a major circle-on-the-calendar event. Nashville blew out the Blues 7-2 earlier in the month, making this divisional rematch critical for both morale and the standings.

Blues Schedule Dec 22 – 28

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue Notes Mon, Dec. 22 7:00 PM @ Tampa Bay Lightning Benchmark Int. Arena First meeting of the season; final road test before the break. Sat, Dec. 27 8:00 PM vs. Nashville Predators Enterprise Center Crucial divisional rematch.

