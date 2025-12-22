Sharks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Injuries, Misa, Wild Card Race and More

The following storylines are dominating the conversation this week for the San Jose Sharks, followed by their schedule for Dec. 22-28, 2025.

Macklin Celebrini Is an Art Ross Contender

In his sophomore season, Macklin Celebrini has exploded into superstardom. He sits third in the NHL in scoring (54 points), trailing only Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid. He recently recorded a 4-point performance and is proving to be a generational talent. Can he maintain this pace to challenge for the Art Ross Trophy, and will his performance secure him a roster spot on Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The “Miracle in Pittsburgh” & The Playoff Push

The Sharks are no longer tanking. Earlier this month, they pulled off a historic comeback against the Pittsburgh Penguins, erasing a 5-1 deficit in the third period to win in overtime. This victory moved them into the thick of the Western Conference Wild Card race (17-16-3 record today).

This team has belief. They are fighting for the postseason rather than the #1 overall pick, a massive shift in organizational culture.

Injury Watch

The cost of recent victories has been high. Young star Will Smith, forward Philipp Kurashev, and defenseman Timothy Liljegren all sustained injuries in mid-December. Their availability is the biggest immediate concern for the team.

Michael Misa Heads to World Juniors

The Sharks’ 2025 Top Pick (drafted #2 overall), Michael Misa, has officially been loaned to Team Canada for the 2026 World Junior Championship. This is great for his development.

Sharks Schedule Dec 22 – 28

Date Opponent Time (PST) Venue Broadcast Tue, Dec 23 @ Vegas Golden Knights 7:00 PM T-Mobile Arena ESPN+, NBCSCA Sat, Dec 27 @ Vancouver Canucks 7:00 PM Rogers Arena ESPN+, NBCSCA

