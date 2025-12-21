Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Red Wings – 12/21/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesar Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael — Sonny Milano — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary — Declan Chisholm

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Hendrix Lapierre, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Ryan Leonard (shoulder, face), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate after Detroit won 5-2 at Washington on Saturday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

John Leonard — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat

Elmer Soderblom — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson

Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report:

