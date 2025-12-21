Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Red Wings – 12/21/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesar Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (19-12-4) at RED WINGS (20-13-3)
1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Sonny Milano — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Declan Chisholm
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Hendrix Lapierre, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Ryan Leonard (shoulder, face), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate after Detroit won 5-2 at Washington on Saturday.
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
John Leonard — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Elmer Soderblom — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson
Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Travis Hamonic
Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body), Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status report:
